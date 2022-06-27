The software of this space probe was programmed with Windows 98. 19 years after its arrival on Mars it has been updated again

In Genbeta we usually talk about software updates, although this may have a more critical point, that is why it is about update the software present in the Mars Express probe, which was sent by the European Space Agency (ESA) in 2003 to Mars to explore the red planet. In fact, thanks to her and the other advances that came later, the first signs of water on Mars could be discovered.

The software update for Mars Express has a clear goal: increase the quality and quantity of the information captured by the probe through an update in its MARSIS module (acronym for Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionosphere Sounding). And it was already necessary, since the software is based on a development environment for Windows 98.

A software update for another planet

MARSIS is an instrument developed by the Istituto Nazionale de Astrofisica (INAF) in Italy, and which allows the subsurface of Mars to be studied at a depth of several kilometres. The utility provided by MARSIS is vital for the study of the inner layers of the cortexas it is capable of identifying materials such as ice, earth or rocks.

To identify the material of its layers, it uses a 40-meter antenna that sends low-frequency radio waves to the planet, and then they are reflected in any layer of the surface or the subsoil.



Image: ESA

Although this probe continues to function perfectly, its managers they want to continue improving it and going beyond the technical limitations of the time. And let’s not forget that its software was developed more than 20 years ago, in an environment based on Windows 98.

The probe upgrade will allow to improve signal reception and data processing on board the probe, thus increasing the quantity and quality of data sent to Earth. The MARSIS storage technique collected a large amount of data very quickly, filling the on-board memory of the instruments very quickly.

Engineers have found a way to discard unnecessary data during data collection by causing MARSIS to activate for cycles five times longer. This will allow the probe to explore a larger area with each pass, thus will be able to focus mostly on the south polar regions of Marswhere they seem to point to the existence of liquid water.

“It will help us to more quickly and extensively study these regions with higher resolution and confirm whether they are home to new sources of water on Mars. It really is like having a new instrument on board the Mars Express almost 20 years after its launch,” their engineers point out.

