The soldier took spouse’s relative to the park, unexpectedly began kissing; Now were given this punishment

Tamil Nadu constable suspended after kissing girl A constable connected to the Armed Reserve Police in Coimbatore town has been suspended after kissing a lady in a town park. The police constable used to be in uniform on the time of the incident, which used to be recorded by way of some youths who complained to the Coimbatore town police. The dept suspended him on Saturday.

The policeman on this case is V. Balaji (29), a Grade-I police constable within the Armed Reserve Police in Coimbatore town. He's a local of Cuddalore and joined the provider in 2017. Balaji in police uniform used to be speaking to a lady at Valankulam Dam Park within the town on Friday night time and unexpectedly he kissed her.

A bunch of youths provide within the park recorded the intimate scene of the cop and despatched it to Coimbatore police officers. The video additionally went viral and Balaji used to be suspended by way of the Coimbatore Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Town Armed Reserve), Muraleedharan on Saturday.

In keeping with the police, Balaji had married a lady of some other faith and used to be residing within the Coimbatore police quarters. He befriended a relative of his spouse and later took her to a park the place the incident came about.

