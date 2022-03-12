The solution to the energy problem was under our feet. Someone is going to dig a 20 km well to prove it

For those responsible for Quaise Energy, the solution to our energy problems has been within us all this time. His intention is to dig wells between 3 and 20 km deep to access a source of geothermal energy that on paper is really promising.

This company’s proposal isn’t new, but they want to take it further—or deeper—than anyone else, and they’ve just received a capital investment that will help them move their project forward. There is a lot of expectation, especially considering that geothermal energy has occupied a discreet background for years compared to other renewables.

Geothermal energy wants to have its chance

The advantages, of course, are apparent. For a start, the landscape is hardly changed by these installations: no large wind or solar farms: the geothermal plant occupies a small area, which is a fraction of what other renewables propose.

At Quaise Energy – a company that was created from research projects at MIT – they have developed a new drilling system that, according to them, allows dig deeper than anything we have seen so far.

The method consists of the use of so-called gyrotrons, vacuum tubes that emit high-power, high-frequency microwave radiation. With them it is potentially possible to access depth levels that can reach 20 kilometers and reach layers of the earth that are at a temperature of 500 ºC.

Today the production of geothermal energy it is very poor compared to its rivals: in the United States it represents 0.4% of the total, and it is the country that bets the most on this type of energy.

Current geothermal plants are located where the hot layers are closest to the surface – such as active fault lines – but it would be great be able to access those layers anywhere in the worldsomething that this company wants to facilitate.

The investments received by Quaise will allow them to develop prototypes in the coming years, and they hope that in 2028 coal-based power plants can be converted in geothermal plants. The drilling process can take months, but once completed that source of energy could be inexhaustible for the region in which it is done.

