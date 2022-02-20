The son of a former River Plate player was a medalist in acrobatic skiing at the Winter Olympics in Beijing

Alex Ferreira dazzled the players and took the bronze medal in Beijing



It’s hard to find common ground between a Winter Olympic medal winner and one of the biggest clubs in Argentine football. However, in the last edition that is taking place in Beijing, he was in charge of joining the two themes thanks to the third place that the American got. Alex Ferreirason of Marcelo who knew how to wear the shirt of Millionaire.

With a score of 86.75, he won the bronze medal after finishing behind Nico Porteous and David Wise in the test of halfpipe masculino. It is not the first time that he has stood on a podium since in Pyeongchang 2018 got a silver in acrobatic skiing. With very little Spanish in his vocabulary, The Olympic athlete recalled the influence his father had in transmitting competitiveness to him.

“My dad played with River Plate in Argentina, I think only one or two games. That’s where the sports mentality I have comes from. I don’t know anyone who likes to compete as much as he does. And I am very similar, “he said in an interview with AFP. And he added about his father’s professional career: “He went to the United States when he was 22 or 23 years old. I have asked him several times why he left. He explained to me that he was going to play for a lower-tier club in Paris. And the day before he left, he changed his mind and went to the United States with a twenty-dollar bill in his pocket.”

Alex and the happiness of being Olympic champion for the second consecutive edition (Photo: Reuters)

Marcelo had a great journey in the MISL (Major Indoor Soccer League) that began in 1982 playing for the New York Arrows to then have steps by Phoenix Pride and New York Express in a cycle that continued until 1987. At that time, he passed to the New Jersey Eagles of the American Soccer League. On the maternal side there are also roots around sport: Colleen Delia he ran ten marathons, runs a hydrotherapy center in Colorado and remains a relay sprinter to this day.

“I love the soccerof course. I like Chelsea at the moment. And of course, I like River Plate. My dad was there. In Europe, apart from Chelsea, I also like Borussia Dortmund. I’ve never been to a football game and I can’t wait to go to one. Well, I only went once I went to see the Colorado Rapids”, commented the 27-year-old athlete in the 20 degrees below zero that Zhangjiakou offered on Saturday.

In addition, he acknowledged that he was on his father’s land on several occasions. “I have been to Argentina four times, but the last one was ten years ago. It is enough time. I am going to see my grandfather soon, who is getting old. Maybe I will take advantage of this trip to see a soccer match in Argentina”, he explained.

The 20 degrees below zero mattered little when it came to getting on the podium wrapped by the band of the United States (Photo: Reuters)

To close, he described everything that went through his mind when he got on the podium at an Olympic Games: “I am in ecstasy. Just being on the podium is amazing. It was a difficult contest with tough conditions, so sharing the podium with my teammate Dave and a friend like Nico is a real joy. It seems unreal. Those who work the hardest go to the podium and David is a great friend. He is a good person. Nico is also a good friend. They both inspire me in my competitions”.

