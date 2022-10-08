The son of Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló was born

Nadal and Perelló have been a couple for more than 15 years: they had their first child this Saturday (Photo: EFE)

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló They became parents for the first time this Saturday in Palma de Mallorca, where they are both from. The 36-year-old tennis player and his 34-year-old wife – who has been in charge of his social foundation for a long time – they had a childas confirmed by different Spanish media.

Perelló has been in a relationship with Rafa for almost two decadeseven though they decided get married in october 2019 after being married for 15 years. They celebrated a dream evening in a castle in Mallorca that was “extremely guarded and controlled” to avoid any mishap.

Beyond the fact that none has spoken publicly so far, it was learned that Perelló was in the 37th week of pregnancy and that he entered the clinic in the last few hours where they had their son. They decided to maintain a certain secrecy around the pregnancy and even the news began to be rumored towards the end of June.

the spanish newspaper Brand claimed that the legendary tennis player “He has been present next to his wife María Perelló” and, although there are still no confirmations in the media closest to the Manacori athlete, some versions indicate that the child could bear the name of Rafael. “Mery Perelló has been under medical surveillance for the last few weeks and, finally, this Saturday she gave birth in a private clinic in Palma”, highlighted the Majorca Newspaperalthough he clarified that “both mother and child are fine”.

Nadal comes from being the main protagonist in one of the sporting moments of the year when accompanied his friend Roger Federer in his last match as a professional tennis player. The Swiss’s farewell to elite sport left a gesture between the two that moved the entire world. Although the Spaniard had decided to be close to his wife during the final stage of the pregnancy, a call from Roger made him leave his house for a few days.

The couple married in 2019 in a castle in Mallorca (Photo: EFE)

“I called him after the US Open, I waited for that tournament to end, just to let him know about my withdrawal. I just wanted to let you know. I told him on the phone that he was probably 50-50 or 60-40 from doing the doubles. I said, ‘Look, I’ll keep you posted. You let me know how things are at home. And we will reconnect’. But it quickly became clear on the phone and Rafa told me: ‘I will do my best to be there with you.’ It was an incredible effort from Rafa, and obviously I will never forget what he did for me in London”, commented Federer himself in an interview with The New York Times.

“That he wanted to spend his last moment with me has been a great honor. He told me ten days before announcing it but he didn’t even know if he could play doubles because of his knee. We started the conversation a week later, and he also knew that, due to my situation, I cannot be away from home for a long time.. The only thing I could tell him is ‘confirm that you are going to play to manage everything, and as little as I can, I’ll be with you, whether you play or not,'” Rafa explained in statements to Zero Wave y Cadena COPE. Finally, he was only there for the first day of the Laver Cup and then returned home.

Perelló and Nadal have been in a relationship since the beginning of 2000. Both are natives of Mallorca and she decided to emigrate to London after studying Business Administration and Management together with Economics at the University of the Balearic Islands. After working in different companies, she decided to head the Rafa Nadal Foundation in 2019.

Rafa has just confirmed that during November he will tour different parts of South America in the company of Norwegian Casper Ruud. On November 23 they will meet at the Rock Park Sand from Argentina, although they will also be in Bogotá, Quito, Belo Horizonte and Mexico City.

María Perelló accompanied Rafa Nadal on many occasions in his matches (Photo: Reuters)

