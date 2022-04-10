The Sonic DLC in Minecraft recovers a much hated level from the original game: this is this free update

This content coincides with the premiere of Sonic: The Movie 2 in the US, although it premiered in Spain on April 1.

Many of us were surprised when Minecraft announced a very particular collaboration with Sonic: a DLC in which we could test our speed in some of the most iconic locations in video games. And it seems that Mojang has liked this cross-brand experiment, as it has now introduced a free update for all players who have purchased the expansion.

How could it be otherwise, Mojang has expanded its proposal with more initiatives surrounding the blue hedgehog and its famous speed, although it has also taken the opportunity to introduce one of the most hated levels from the original Sonic game released in 1991: Labyrinth Zone. For those who do not know this name, know that it is that phase in which we had to overcome a dungeon in ruins that, in addition, was submerged under water.

The new Minecraft location is based on that level, so we can expect a challenge that forces us to dodge numerous obstacles and put our character in danger on more than one occasion. In addition to all this, Mojang has also announced new skins related to the blue hedgehog and its companions, and Easter eggs hidden throughout the entire experience.

As we have already said, this update is available to all users who have purchased the Sonic DLC in Minecraft. In addition, this proposal serves as a tool for promotion more for Sonic: The Movie 2, which opens today in the United States. Unlike the North American country, in Spain we can enjoy the film from the past April 1stand its first weekend has shown us that we can still see more adventures of the hedgehog on the big screen.

More about: Sonic, Minecraft, Mojang and DLC.