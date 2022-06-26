the Sony MMORPG that had everything to fail

In the beginning, EverQuest was the title of reference when it came to MMORPGs. A brilliant video game and still fondly remembered by thousands of people, which forever changed the history of the industry. Unfortunately, its genesis is not so dazzling. It was questioned at all times and those responsible did everything possible so that it was not canceled.

When someone mentions the MMORPG genre, it’s impossible not to think of World of Warcraft. Blizzard’s work, about to celebrate twenty years of uninterrupted operation, can be considered the pinnacle of the Multimassive Online RPG. However this was not always so. In its genesis, very few believed that the Californian studio could stand out with such an ambitious project. Because then, at the beginning of the century, it was another title that was unanimously considered as the perfect massive multiplayer experience. One that, at the time, also managed to break all the schemes. In fact, one of the main reasons for disdaining WoW was to coincide, just a couple of weeks apart, with the appearance of the second part of this legendary game. I speak, naturally, of EverQuest.

As usual, we must go back in time to tell this story. Specifically in the mid-nineties, when Ultima Online, against all odds, is succeeding all over the world. The Ultima series was already one of the most popular RPG sagas at the time, but very few trusted Richard Garriott, its ideologue, when he announced that his next installment would be a multimassive adventure in which thousands of players would share the same universe. Not even Electronic Arts, which had bought Garriott’s studio a few years earlier, showed confidence in the project. Disbelief that vanished at a stroke after its launch: more than 100,000 subscriberseach regularly paying their subscription, joined the experience upon his departure in September 1997.

The success of Ultima Online took the industry by surprise. At its peak it had up to 250,000 concurrent players. A figure that, compared to other modern MMORPGs, may seem low, but it did not have any precedent at the time. Garriott’s MMORPG was a landmark title in its own right. We could dedicate several columns to sing all its excellences. I only had one problem: It was broken. The experience was so new that its developers could never have imagined the outrages that its players would commit for their own benefit. At times, Ultima Online resembled an orgy of blood and destruction, without any controls, in which novice players were exposed to all kinds of abuse.

Ultima Online

There was, therefore, a large base of players who were very curious about the genre of multi-massive online RPG, but who did not want to be exposed to the excesses of Ultima Online. So that dozens of developers appeared trying to fill that void. With the idea of ​​creating an equally immersive universe but with rules that regulate the behavior of its players. The first Lineage, for example, one of the first successful projects of the South Korean studio NCSoft, appears around that time. SEGA also tried it, which exploited the characteristics of its Dreamcast in Phantasy Star Online. And other big-name companies, like Microsoft, tried their luck with Asheron’s Call, though not with much luck.

Unlike other developers, Smedley didn’t just try to mimic the Ultima Online concept.Enter John Smedley, a developer who responded to all the clichés of the time: he began his career in the industry developing small projects on his own and was an enthusiastic player of Dungeons and Dragons. Like Garriott in his day, Smedley dreamed of being able to unite both passions. Which he would attempt from his position at the newly founded Sony Imagesoft, Sony’s video game development arm, where in the early 1990s he worked on sports titles like ESPN Sunday Night NFL and ESPN Baseball Tonight. It should be noted, however, that unlike other developers, Smedley didn’t just try to mimic the Ultima Online concept. There is documentary evidence that the developer was already fantasizing about an immersive universe for thousands of simultaneous players since as early as 1993. In fact, Smedley was more than convinced by then that this kind of video game was the future, thanks in part to his experience in CyberStrike, a kind of multiplayer FPS in which it cost a whopping six dollars per hour to play.

Smedley tried for years, without success, to convince his superiors of the viability of his idea. At Sony they were too focused on marketing the first PlayStation to want to venture into such an experiment. Until 1996, when Smedley managed to persuade one of these executives: a certain Kelly Flock, leader of 989 Studios, then known as Sony Interactive Studios America, the Sony Imagesoft studio specializing in sports video games. Although he had little to do with the production of it, Smedley managed to get Flock to approve the development, without further specifications, of a multiplayer title inspired by The Lord of the Rings. It was a posteriori when two developers chosen by Smedley especially for the occasion, Brad McQuaid and Steve Clover, developed an extensive design document specifying all the details of a project that was already then baptized as EverQuest, in reference to the fact that the player would have access to an almost unlimited range of adventures.

Original art for Everquest by legendary artist Keith Parkinson

The surprise was huge when the first ten thousand copies of the game were sold on the first dayAlthough Smedley was the father of the project, he had little to do with its development. He was too focused, along with Flock, on keeping all the Sony executives at bay who were fighting to cancel it. Especially after three agonizing years of development and a budget that had amounted to more than five million dollars. It was worth it. All those gamers disenchanted with Ultima Online flocked to EverQuest’s launch, if not because its developers had learned from the Garriott title fiasco. Among other things, McQuaid and Clover, who were later joined by designer Bill Trost, came up with the concept of guilds. The idea was to create user groups that collaborate for mutual benefit and defend new players, who were usually the most vulnerable. They also incorporated, for the first time in the genre, the concept of PvP, in order to avoid the usual bloodletting in Ultima Online. And last but not least, EverQuest would look its best in a polygonal environment in full three dimensions.

At Sony they were satisfied with recovering the initial investment and little else. So the surprise was huge when the first day the first ten thousand copies of the game. According to PCGamer magazine, the company that provided the Internet to the EverQuest servers had to physically lay more cables to Los Angeles in order to accommodate the thousands of players who wanted to explore the world of Norrath. In Smedley’s words: “We used everything. Everything. It was the biggest internet connection in San Diego and it was constantly going down.” Just by its sales figures, some three million copies during its commercial life, EverQuest could already be considered a success; but it is much more so if we add to the equation the approximate half million simultaneous paying subscribers that it had at its peak.

What we have to understand is that what we see today as a titanic project, which revolutionized the PC Gaming scene, was in its genesis an outcast within Sony. According to Smedley, his boss Kelly Flock “wouldn’t even admit that he was making this game to the Japanese management team, that they had no idea we were making this game for PC.” Although there was no lack of budget, the video game had a team of just two dozen people, most of whom did not have much experience. One of the designers McQuaid signed, for example, was a local pizza delivery guy who was signed solely because of his enthusiasm. Unfortunately, no veterans of the studio wanted to participate in such a project, which according to its art director, Rosie Rappaport, began to be called disparagingly as “NeverQuest”.

EverQuest developers became industry celebritiesAll that changed overnight. EverQuest developers became industry celebrities and Sony never questioned them again. In fact, Smedley was instrumental in founding the division that would later become Sony Online Entertainment, from where he led other projects such as Star Wars Galaxies or The Matrix Online, some of the 2000 MMOs that have recently said goodbye. Today he is the CEO of Amazon Games. His teammates didn’t fare so well. Years later Brad McQuaid and Steve Clover founded Sigil Games, responsible for the failed Vanguard: Saga of Heroes, while Trost captained Untold Legends: Brotherhood of the Blade for PSP.

EverQuest therefore continued without them. In 2003, development began on a sequel without any of its original developers on staff. The idea was to update a title that, at least graphically speaking, had become outdated. In addition, titles like Ragnarok Online, EVE Online or Final Fantasy XI had taken over the genre. Unfortunately, despite a lavish start, the title was losing notoriety due to that newcomer World of Warcraft, the EverQuest-killer as he was baptized then, although that is another story for another time.

A reading: All your Base are Belong to Us

It is a pity that Harold Goldberg’s work has not yet been translated into Spanish. However, if you want a treatise that recovers some of the most fascinating stories of western development, from EverQuest to Grand Theft Auto or Crash Bandicoot, don’t wait any longer and read it.

Buy the book.