The Sopranos author negotiates a serial prequel for HBO Max

Sopranos author David Chase is in talks for a brand new Soprano TV display, a prequel that might sooner or later result in HBO Max.

Ann Sarnoff, Govt Director of Research and Networks, WarnerMedia, instructed Cut-off date that the learn about is “excited” with the luck of The Many Saints of Newark (Legal Saints). “We are speaking to David a couple of new sequence, associated with The Sopranos, on HBO Max.”, mentioned.

To make sure, the verdict turns out to had been induced by way of the luck of Legal Saints, which In spite of grossing simply 11.4 million international, it has sparked numerous pastime for The Sopranos another time.

“You notice The Sopranos seem within the best ten sequence observed on [HBO Max] and it has given him an entire new existence. “added. “It has actually lifted all of the Soprano franchise in a brand new manner. It can’t be measured by way of the field workplace on my own. “.

Chase up to now instructed Cut-off date that he would believe returning to make a sequel to Legal Saints. Now, appears love it can have changed into a television sequence all on its own.

“There is just one manner I’d do it.”mentioned about growing any other Sopranos film. “And that was once if Terry and I may just write the script in combination. I’d do this. “.

The tale may just happen after Legal Saints however earlier than the beginning of the unique sequence, which might bridge the space between the film and the television display. In the end, it is unclear if The Sopranos screenwriter Terry Iciness is already on board.

Legal Saints not too long ago replied a query pending for a few years For Soprano lovers, a brand new sequence turns out like an excessively well timed addition. However whilst a brand new Sopranos display is an intriguing risk, Warner exec Ann Sarnoff, admitted that the sequence may just transform a sequel to the movie through the years.