The Sopranos Ending Defined: What Happened At The End Of The HBO Collection?

My interpretation was that, whenever you’re Tony Soprano, even going out for ice cream with your loved ones is fraught with paranoia. He’s sown a lifetime of homicide, mayhem and treachery. And all people who walks in, a man in a Member’s Solely jacket…this could possibly be the man, or that could possibly be the man. You’re at all times trying over your shoulder and in some unspecified time in the future, whether or not it occurred that evening or not, whenever you dwell that life, someday, someone’s going to stroll out of a males’s room and that’s it for you. As we all know famously from gangsters, they at all times say there’s solely two methods to get out of this: one’s jail, the opposite’s lifeless. So possibly it occurred that evening, and possibly it didn’t. It actually didn’t matter. At some level, one thing dangerous’s going to occur to this man and possibly it was that evening. And possibly not.