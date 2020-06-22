The Sopranos’ Michael Imperioli Pays Tribute To James Gandolfini 7 Years After His Death

View this publish on Instagram

Expensive Jim. It’s been seven years as we speak since we misplaced you. 7 years since that unhappy and tragic day. I miss you numerous and can all the time be pleased about your friendship, your kindness, your expertise. I miss working with you my pal, you all the time challenged me to be my finest after which transcend it. I miss laughing with you , we shared some surreal, hilarious and ridiculous moments. And it nonetheless feels unreal that you’re not right here. Thanks you all the time on your beneficiant soul and spirit. Love without end, Michael #jamesgandolfini #thesopranos #michaelimperioli @talkingsopranos @joerogan #hbo #talkingsopranos @themanysaintsofnewark #themanysaintsofnewark #memorial #anniversary #tonysoprano #christophermoltisanti