The soulslike Thymesia announces a release date on Nintendo Switch, with a version through the cloud

Next week Thymesia will be released, a game in the purest Souls style developed by OverBorder Studio and published by Team 17 which, after a slight delay of nine days, will not only arrive on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, but will also have a version executed through the cloud for Nintendo Switch.

Coming next August 18With the trailer that you have at the top of the news, it has been announced that Thymesia will reach the Nintendo hybrid console on the same day as when it will reach the rest of the platforms: August 18, 2022. The biggest difference is that it doesn’t run natively, rather we depend on the connection. It already appears in the eShop at a price of 29,99 euros.

Thymesia is a soulslike that offers us challenging hand-to-hand combat while we control Corvus, a character that has the ability to use diseases as weapons against corrupted enemies while upgrading and modifying their moves to meet a challenge from above.

Although originally planned for 2021, Thymesia will be available from Thursday next week, August 18, en PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S y Nintendo Switchbeing one of the featured releases of the month and being able to serve as the alternative to Bloodborne outside of PlayStation.

