The South American Cup was raffled with Independiente and Racing as protagonists: how the groups were

The path to “the great conquest” of the South American Cup (EFE) was defined

The wait is finally over and today, in Luque, Paraguay, the groups for the 2022 edition of the Copa Sudamericana were announced. Independiente, Racing, Lanús, Defensa y Justicia, Banfield and Unión de Santa Fe will seek to keep “the great conquest”.

As has been happening for a few years, in this instance there will be eight groups with four members each, in which only the first will advance to the round of 16, where they will be paired with the third in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. Previously, Conmebol defined the four pots by ranking (with a closing date of December 16). In addition, it was stated that within the same group there could not be two teams from the same country.

Another fact to keep in mind is that, as happened with the Champions League, the away goal rule was eliminated in the final phases.

El Rojo, the top winner of this tournament along with Boca Juniors, had a wink of fate by avoiding the teams with the most tradition on the international level. It will share Group G with Deportivo La Guaira (Venezuela), Ceará (Brazil) and General Caballero (Paraguay).

The Academy, leader in its area in the League Cup, will seek to win an international trophy since 1988, when it won the Supercopa Sudamericana. Those from Avellaneda will face Melgar (Peru), River Plate (Uruguay) and Cuiabá (Brazil).

Garnet was the first to go on stage. Those from the South, although they don’t find their way in the local tournament, know what it means to win the South American. They will play against Montevideo Wanderers (Uruguay), Metropolitanos (Venezuela), Barcelona (Ecuador).

El Drill, for its part, fell into a complex area, because it will have to leave Santos (Brazil), Unión La Calera (Chile) and Universidad Católica (Ecuador) on the way. The Halcón, winner in 2020, will face Liga de Quito (Ecuador), Atlético Goianiense (Brazil) and Antofagasta (Chile). The Tatengue, on the other hand, will have Junior (Colombia), Oriente Petrolero (Bolivia) and Fluminense (Brazil) as rivals.

· THIS IS HOW THE GROUPS WERE DEFINED:

Group A: Lanús (Argentina), Montevideo Wanderers (Uruguay), Metropolitanos (Venezuela), Barcelona (Ecuador)

B Group: Racing (Argentina), Melgar (Peru), River Plate (Uruguay) and Cuiabá (Brazil)

Group C: Santos (Brazil), Union La Calera (Chile), Banfield (Argentina) and Catholic University (Ecuador)

Group D: San Pablo (Brazil), Jorge Wilstermann (Bolivia), Ayacucho (Peru) and Everton (Chile)

Group E: Internacional de Porto Alegre (Brazil), Independiente Medellín (Colombia), 9 de Octubre (Ecuador) and Guaireña (Paraguay)

Group F: Liga de Quito (Ecuador), Defense and Justice (Argentina), Atlético Goianiense (Brazil) and Antofagasta (Chile)

Group G: Independiente (Argentina), Deportivo La Guaira (Venezuela), Ceará (Brazil) and General Caballero (Paraguay)

Group H: Junior (Colombia), Oriente Petrolero (Bolivia), Unión de Santa Fe (Argentina) and Fluminense (Brazil)

· THE DATES OF THE GROUP PHASE:

First: from April 5 to 7

Second: from April 12 to 14

Third: from April 26 to 28

Quarter: from May 3 to 5

Quinta: from May 17 to 19

Friday: from May 24 to 26

· FINAL ROUNDS:

Round of 16: from June 28 to 30 (go) and from July 5 to 7 (return)

Quarter finals: from August 2 to 4 (go) and from August 9 to 11 (return)

Semifinals: August 30 and 31 (go) and September 6 and 7 (return)

Final: October 1, at the stadium Mané Garrincha from Brasilia (Brazil)

· HISTORICAL TABLE OF TITLES:

Boca 2

independent 2

Athletico Paranaense 2

Quito League 1

River Plate 1

Lanus 1

Saint Lawrence 1

Scienceno 1

Pachuca 1

Arsenal 1

Inter de Porto Alegre 1

University of Chile 1

Saint Paul 1

Santa Fe 1

Chapecoense 1

Valley Independent 1

Defense and Justice 1

