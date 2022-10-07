The South American Games in Asunción reflect a setback for Argentine sport

Argentina is not having an outstanding performance in the South American Games

It is the first step towards the maximum dream, but it is being a false one for the national sport. The South American Games that are being developed in Assumption They are the first door to walk the path to the Olympic Games to be held in Paris in 2024. The performance of the Argentine delegationso far, is marking a setback.

After seven days of activity in Paraguayan lands, the athletes who represent the country go through an irregular path and march in the fifth place in the medal table with one minor detail: Chile surpasses the blue and white flag for the first time.

In Rowing, out of 14 golds, the Argentine delegation barely won a specialty, against 6 from Chile and Uruguay, unprecedented. In Swimming, with a full team, Argentina obtained 5 gilts against 34 for Brazil. In Weights they were in last place adding more frustrations to the sport. Nor could he aspire to have joy in men’s soccer, which he said goodbye to in the first round.

Colombia, which had been behind Argentina in the Pan American Games in Lima, fights for first place with Brazil. Argentina is now struggling to maintain 5th place, on a map with no powers except Brazil. Clearly a situation that worries the sports leadership of our country, taking into account that this process will be essential to have a good performance in the 2024 Games, the final goal.

Finals favorable to our delegation are yet to be disputed, although they do not compare with the enormous distribution of gold medals that characterize Athletics, Boxing, cycling and combat sports.

The Games medal table when half of the event was played

On the path of growth Lima 2019 was a ceiling, more and more distant. The prospects for the Pan American Games in Santiago 2023 point to us as protagonists of a decline of at least 3 places in the continental medal table. Lima was a while before the pandemic and today it is a contrast that marks the distance of yields between one appointment and another. That’s how fast and relentless high performance is.

In sport, as in any organized activity, talent and work are rewarded. We Argentines, once again, moved away from professional and methodical work. Now we only depend on the talent of the athletes, which at a certain level is no longer enough to face the countries that support a serious and long-term project. The quantity moves away, every day more, from the quality.

High Performance requires talent and professionalism. There are no worse athletes than in recent sporting events: the setback is due to the lack of coherent planning, to confuse basic aspects to apply the resources, which are not enough, but are spilled with the wrong criteria, far from the technical and professional fundamentals. In the world of high performance, this reality distances us from the world that grows.

Argentina led the largest delegation, which puts us in the worst single athlete/result ratio. In sport, continuity in planning is required rather than accommodating resources to the requirements of the politicians on duty.

Will the day come when the sport is handled technically in the hands of the best professionals? We don’t know but for the good of the sport we hope it happens.

Chile is above Argentina in the medal table

I continued reading:

Surprise: Mascherano’s U20 Argentine team was eliminated in the first round at the Asunción 2022 South American Games

The Argentine Franco Colapinto is on the radar of three Formula 1 teams: when will he define his future