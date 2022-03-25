The space adventure Deliver Us Mars presents its first trailer with the Red Planet as the protagonist

Its authors, the KeokeN Interactive team, had already taken us to the Moon with the prequel Deliver Us The Moon.

Science fiction lovers have signed up the name of KeokeN Interactive, as they were responsible for developing Deliver Us The Moon. After giving us the opportunity to travel to the Moon, the developers have set their sights on another of the celestial bodies close to our planet: Mars. From here comes the new Deliver Us Mars.

Following the trend seen in its prequel, Deliver Us Mars once again presents us with a proposal in which humanity seeks other worlds after deplete all the earth’s resources. This takes us to the closest Red Planet to our location in the galaxy, but this trip it will not happen without accidents. Because, as we see in its first trailer, this adventure will offer us some other challenge to survive in this unexplored globe.

In this way, KeokeN Interactive has been working on a narrative adventure which will take place 10 years after what happened in Deliver Us The Moon. Therefore, those players who have beaten the prequel will find recognizable details in the experience, starting with the drone that appears in the introductory video. However, the development team ensures that people unfamiliar with the franchise can also start their space adventures here.

We will be waiting for KeokeN Interactive to provide more information about their game on the Red Planet, which will be released in Xbox Series, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 y PC. After all, the proposal of Deliver Us The Moon dazzled many players who love science fiction, although its development in Nintendo Switch suffered such a bumpy ride that it led to its cancellation.

