The space junk simulator Hardspace Shipbreaker comes to consoles: date and trailer

One of the surprises of 2022 on PC prepares its launch on PS5 and Xbox Series.

It is one of the great video games that have been released this year on PC, so it is a joy that in just a few weeks, PlayStation and Xbox players will also be able to enjoy it. This is Hardspace: Shipbreaker, the fantastic space adventure that puts us in the shoes of a scrap dealer in charge of scrapping all kinds of spaceships.

Like on PC, it will be on Xbox Game Pass from day oneIt may not catch your attention at first, but as we told you in the Hardspace: Shipbreaker review, it’s about “one of the most original games of recent years” that knows how to catch you with its peculiar premise. “It has variety due to the challenges presented by the ships, and a story that without being worthy of an Oscar offers a good criticism of working conditions of those who risk their lives in this type of work”.

The Gamescom 2022 trailer is a good example of what awaits you in this game, which includes a history mode in which dying has a great economic cost for our unfortunate protagonist, as well as a sandbox mode to play in a more relaxed way while we loot all kinds of spaceships, from the smallest to gigantic space wrecks. If you are more competitive, there is also a RACE mode that proposes us to scrap the ships in the shortest possible time to classify ourselves in the top of the fastest players.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker goes on sale on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 next September 20. As on PC, from day one it will be available on Xbox Game Pass.

