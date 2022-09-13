The Spanish Artificial Intelligence Supervision Agency will not be in Madrid: the Government has to decide where

There is life beyond Madrid for official bodies and the Government has announced, after the last Council of Ministers, that it is going to work to find places to locate various headquarters of the Agency Spanish Artificial Intelligence Supervision or AESIA.





At the end of 2021, the Spanish government agreed to create a Spanish Agency for the Supervision of Artificial Intelligence, after the proposal of Más País-Equo that put on the table the need for a entity that can control the algorithms of social networks and monitor how these are applied. This was a condition of the Íñigo Errejón party to support the 2022 budgets, where technology played a major role.

Looking at local press from different regions of Spain, we can see that places like Ourense, or Granada or Huelva would be willing to host offices of this innovative entity.

It must be remembered that “in order to select the location of the agency, Royal Decree 209/2022, of March 22 establishes the procedure through which the municipal term will be determined where its physical headquarters will be located”, as explained by José Luis Verdegay Galdeano, Professor of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, University of Granada.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

Who decides the location





The election of the physical headquarters of the AESIA will correspond to an advisory Commission that has already been created. As part of the executive’s plans to decentralize national institutions outside the capital, as other European countries are already doing, the election can take the Agency to any autonomous community.

Tomorrow at CMin it will be approved to start the process for the selection of the future headquarters of the Spanish Agency for the Supervision of Artificial Intelligence. Since @SEDIAgobWe continue to work to promote the leadership of 🇪🇸 at a technological level. https://t.co/uJWQbzWCuO — Carme Artigas (@carmeartigas) September 12, 2022

For now, it is also known that the Government will start this Tuesday, that is, tomorrow, the process to choose the future headquarters of the Spanish AI Agency. Carmen Artigas has confirmed this on her Twitter: “Tomorrow in CMin will approve starting the process for the selection of the future headquarters of the Spanish Agency of Artificial Intelligence Supervision”.

AESIA cannot simply be a national agency acting in isolation. It should be aligned with the organic structure that the European Union designs (the EU is also regulating AI issues such as biometrics), particularly with the future European Artificial Intelligence Board. There is already a draft regulation of the European Parliament and Council that isestablishes harmonized rules on AI.

Along with this, Spain will lead from October the creation of the first ‘sandbox’ for artificial intelligence projects in Europe.