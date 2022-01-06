The Spanish Basketball Team arrives at NBA 2K22 with a gift from Kings for the players

An agreement between 2K and the Spanish Basketball Federation brings the national jerseys to the game.

We are in the week of Kings and, as such, a few video game companies take the opportunity to offer the odd gift. It is the case of 2K with NBA 2K22, which receives within a very little official kits of the Spanish Basketball Team, thanks to a collaboration between the brand and the FEB (Spanish Basketball Federation).

In this way, players will be able to choose these red and white jerseys and pants as an element of MyPLAYER customization, corresponding to both kits of the national team. They will be available from next january 6, with the hashtag LaFamilia, distinctive mark of Spanish basketball in recent years, on the back.

There will be two red and white shirts and pants“We are grateful to NBA 2K for thinking of us to display this honor, which summarizes two characteristics of Spanish basketball that I would like to influence: on the one hand, the last decades of unprecedented sporting success of our National Team and, on the other, the bet we have in the FEB for digitization and eSports “, he commented Jorge Garbajosa, former basketball player and president of the FEB.

It’s about the first European national team which is represented in a title of the 2K saga, with users being able to dress their players both in The City on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, as well as in the Cruise corresponding to PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. If you want to know more about the game, you can read our analysis of NBA 2K22 in which we reassess the annual delivery developed by Visual Concepts.

