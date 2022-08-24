The Spanish horror series full of mysteries that will take your breath away

After surviving a bus accident that killed nearly all of her classmates, Alma wakes up in a hospital with no recollection of the incident…or her past. (Netflix)

Presented as the great horror series in Spain, Alma He arrived on the platform whistling softly but little by little he is climbing positions within the catalogue. The fiction begins with a group of teenagers who are in their last year of school and go on a kind of excursion/trip that would turn into their worst nightmares.

Despite the fact that the viewer perceives that there was a previous death in the group that was not fully resolved, the plot begins to flow from the moment the boys get on the bus heading home. But nothing will turn out as expected. When starting the return in the micro a fog takes over the road making it almost impossible to travel. Visibility is almost zero and how could it be otherwise, the accident is not long in coming and the bus derails. Most of the passengers die except for a couple, including Alma, (Mireia Oriol, the hockey ones), and a colleague who is missing.

The young Alma will try to understand what happened. (Netflix)

When Alma arrives at the hospital with fractures, she does not remember the last events and in fact does not know who she is or recognize her own parents. A temporary amnesia takes over this young woman while nightmares that become reality are part of her daily life.

“Alma begins to believe that everyone around her is lying to her, trying to turn her into someone she is not. Trapped in a world that doesn’t feel like her own, she must unravel the mysterious events that preceded the accident before her true identity vanishes forever. ”. This is how the synopsis of Alma, which is among the ten series with the most views on the platform. The amnesia and trauma caused by night terrors and visions in Alma are the scariest moments in the series.

The few survivors of the accident will try to put each piece in its place to understand the facts. (Netflix)

The series is a creation of Sergio G. Sanchez (screenwriter of The orphanage and The Impossible and also director of The Secret of Marrowbone) and has supernatural overtones where souls enter the bodies of various people in order to do justice, since the one that is settled in court is not entirely effective. The direction is also in charge of Kike Maillo y The first season has a total of 10 episodes. Although not yet confirmed Netflix a new installment, the end leaves us with the idea that we will have another batch of episodes.

Complete the cast of the series Alex Villazan (Charon), Pol Manyen (Albanta Camp, Queen of the South), claudia rosette (SHAME), Javier Morgade (The knot), Nil Cardone (the hockey ones), Mary Knight (The ministry of time) y Milena Smit (Thou Shalt Not Kill, Parallel Mothers), in the main roles, and also add Marta Belaustegui, Josean Bengoetxea, Cándido Uranga, Katia R. Borlado, Ximena Vera, Celia Sastre, Laura Ubach, Raúl Tejón y Alexander Serrano.

