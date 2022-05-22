The Spanish League will denounce PSG for the renewal of Mbappé: the explosive statement

The League harshly attacked the PSG authorities

just before the continuity of Kylian Mbappé will be officially announced at Paris Saint Germain (with a video through social networks and also in the middle of the Parc des Princes playing field with the president of the club Nasser Al-Khelaifi, prior to the initial whistle of the last match of the season against Metz), The Spanish League launched an explosive statement in which it anticipated that it would denounce PSG to UEFA for “attack the economic sustainability of European football” with the agreement with the French star.

“La Liga is going to file a complaint against PSG before UEFA, French administrative and tax authorities and before the competent bodies of the European Union, to continue defending the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability”mentioned the entity that governs first division football in Spain, which recalled that it had already made other complaints against the Parisian entity for non-compliance with UEFA’s financial fair play, which is why PSG was sanctioned and then favored by the revocation of the TAS.

In the text, numbers were even specified, such as that last season those from the French capital lost more than 220 million euros after registering losses of 700 million euros in recent seasons, citing declaration of income from sponsorships “of dubious amount” and with a staff cost of 650 million euros per year.

“Being PSG with unacceptable salary masses, with large economic losses in previous seasons, it assumes an impossible investment in this situation, which undoubtedly implies non-compliance with the current economic control regulations not only of UEFA, but of football itself. French”, insisted La Liga, pointing decisively at the image of PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaiffi.

THE COMPLETE COMMUNICATION OF THE LEAGUE:

The note published by La Liga

“Given the possible announcement by Kylian Mbappé of remaining at Paris Saint-Germain, LaLiga wants to state that this type of agreement threatens the economic sustainability of European football, putting hundreds of thousands of jobs and sporting integrity at risk in the medium term. not only from European competitions, but also from our domestic leagues.

It is scandalous that a club like PSG, which last season lost more than 220 million euros, after having accumulated losses of 700 million euros in recent seasons (even declaring income from sponsorships of a very dubious amount) with a cost of sports staff around 650 million for this 21/22 season, can face an agreement of these characteristics while those clubs that could accept the arrival of the player without seeing their wage bill compromised, are left without being able to sign him.

For all of the above, LaLiga is going to file a complaint against PSG before UEFA, French administrative and tax authorities and before the competent bodies of the European Union, to continue defending the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability .

On previous occasions, LaLiga has already filed complaints against PSG for non-compliance with UEFA’s financial fair play as a result of which UEFA severely sanctioned PSG, although the CAS revoked them in a strange resolution.

LaLiga and many European football institutions were hopeful that with the entry of the PSG president, Mr. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, into European football management bodies such as the former UEFA or the ECA Presidency, he would refrain from carrying out these practices knowing the serious damage they cause, but it has not been like that, quite the opposite. PSG being with unacceptable salary masses, with great economic losses in previous seasons, assumes an impossible investment in this situation, which undoubtedly implies the non-compliance with the current economic control regulations not only of UEFA, but of French football itself .

These behaviors denote even more that the state clubs do not respect or want to respect the rules of an economic sector as important as football, key to the sustainability of hundreds of thousands of jobs.

This type of behavior led by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG, due to his status as a member of the former UEFA club, president of the ECA, is a danger to European football at the same level as the Super League.

