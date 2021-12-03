The Spanish metroidvania Aeterna Noctis presents its soundtrack before its premiere on PC, PS4 and PS5

The game from Aeternum Game Studios arrives on Steam and PlayStation on December 15.

Eternal Night It has surprised us on more than one occasion. This metroidvania developed by the Spanish team Eternal Game Studios It has been seen a little more in the last year, with an art and mechanics that have caught our attention from the first moment.

The game, with the support of PlayStation Talents, is only two weeks away from its launch, and for that reason more details are being known about it. We have recently been presented with your original soundtrack, which is available on different musical platforms in case you want to listen to it.

It has been composed by Juan Ignacio Teruel Torres and has a total of 43 topics, with a strong presence of the piano in the musical composition. Despite this, there will be a variety of instruments, from electric guitar riffs accompanied by strong bass lines, through rhythmic techno music to melodic piano instrumentals.

It seeks to catch us with its artistic, environmental and musical designWith the aim that we get to the controls and get caught by its artistic, environmental and musical design, the title tells the story of the King of Darkness and the Queen of Light, both condemned by a curse to face eternally throughout 16 magical worlds that promises to challenge players with a complex and rewarding challenge.

Aeterna Noctis opens next December 15 on PC, PS4 and PS5. It will have physical versions for PlayStation, although its publication on Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch will have to wait a little longer. We will be attentive to inform you once the time comes.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Aeterna Noctis, Aeternum Games Studios, PlayStation Talents, Metroidvania and Spanish Development.