The Spanish startup Frontity has been bought by means of Automattic and its challenge shall be to give a boost to the Gutenberg editor

Automattic, the mum or dad corporate of WordPress.com, WooCommerce, Jetpack and Tumblr, amongst different products and services, has closed the acquisition of the startup Spanish Frontity through which he had already invested 1 million euros greater than a yr in the past along side the project capital company Okay Fund.

Frontity is the rising corporate that during the last two years has formed Frontity Framework, a framework Open supply whose goal is to lend a hand create WordPress internet sites with React in a far more straightforward method. One thing that the CMS managers favored very a lot.





The brand new function of the Frontity group shall be to lend a hand give a boost to the improvement revel in of the WordPress open supply challenge

Wix’s debatable marketing campaign towards WordPress

The Frontity group will transform a part of Automattic



Pablo Postigo and Luis Herranz, founders of Frontity. / Frontity

The funding made public in April 2020 It was once the materialization of an in depth collaboration between the Automattic and Frontity groups and, lately, within the established order of conversations that experience ended within the incorporation of the Spanish corporate into the American corporate based totally in San Francisco.

The acquisition of Frontity contemplates that all of the group, together with the founders Pablo Postigo and Luis Herranz, will transform a part of Automattic. His challenge shall be to lend a hand give a boost to the improvement revel in of the WordPress open supply challenge, Gutenberg, by means of bringing his background on equipment. front-end, internet efficiency, documentation and consumer revel in.

Frontity Framework will survive as a unfastened and open supply challenge and its leaders inspire the neighborhood to proceed getting concerned, contributing and improving the challenge.

“Even if the headless or decoupled structure isn’t a first-rate goal of the WordPress challenge, each the Automattic and Frontity groups agree that you will need to make stronger this house and feature equipment for it,” they indicate from the startup Spanish in a remark.

Secondly, Frontity Framework will survive as a unfastened and open supply challenge. The framework It has a neighborhood of greater than 1000 builders who’re inspired to stay concerned, contributing and making improvements to the challenge.