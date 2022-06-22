The Spanish translation of The Elder Scrolls Online comes to PlayStation and Xbox with the new expansion

High Isle has already been released on PC, but it is now that console users can enjoy this adventure.

Users of The Elder Scrolls Online have long awaited the Spanish translation, and that is why the announcement of High Isle, its new expansion, generated a wave of cheers in the Spanish-speaking community. After all, Bethesda confirmed the introduction of this language both in the texts as in the subtitleswhich facilitated the access of thousands of players.

High Isle introduces a story focused on political intrigueThose who play The Elder Scrolls Online on PC have been enjoying the goodness of High Isle since the beginning of June, but it is now that users of PlayStation y Xbox they can join said adventure through their platforms. In this way, Bethesda remembers that the expansion and, therefore, the translation into Spanish are already available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.

As for the new features of High Isle that go beyond the new language, it is important to note that the expansion takes us to a unpublished area of the game. Here, players will encounter a new story focused on the political intrigueas we will witness the peace talks that end the War of the Three Banners and, as a challenge, we will have to guard against the Order of the Ascendants and their murky motivations.

Therefore, all players of The Elder Scrolls Online can delve into the story of High Isle right now, as well as discover other additions involving the introduction of Two partners and more news. Be that as it may, and taking into account that PC users can access said expansion since June 7, we can celebrate that this adventure It has already reached all platforms.

