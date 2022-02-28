The special farewell messages from the Leeds players to Bielsa: the most unexpected dedication

Marcelo Bielsa leaves Leeds surrounded by affection (REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/File Photo)

After a new defeat of the Leeds Unitedthe leaders of the English club fired coach Marcelo Bielsa after two years and seven months in the entity. Although El Loco achieved the long-awaited promotion to the Premier League in 2019, the poor results of this season led to his departure from office. However, the Argentine DT left his mark on his directors and even on his relatives, who dedicated emotional messages to him on social networks.

El Loco brought Leeds back to the Premier League after 16 years and in his management his numbers record a total of three and a half tournaments in which he directed 170 official matches with 80 wins, 33 draws and 57 losses. In 152 games he had more ball than the rival. This season and last they were one of only four teams in the Premier League to average more than 50 per cent of possession when ahead (Liverpool, City and Chelsea the other three). But, beyond the numbers, he won the love of a club and an entire city that adopted him as an idol.

Bielsa left his post after the home loss 0-4 against Tottenhamhaving suffered 20 goals in the month of February, 60 in the current year of the Premier Leagueperformance that compromised him in the table and left him in 16th place with 23 units, only two more than Burnleythe first of the three that today would be losing the category.

“The man who changed everything for everyone”, defined Patrick Bamford

However, the daily treatment, long talks and a long process that began in mid-2018 marked players who were under Marcelo’s orders. After learning that he was no longer the DT, the footballers spoke with emotional words. “Thank you, the man who changed everything for everyone“, wrote Patrick Bamford.

“Thank you Marcelo for everything you did for me. You saw in me what I had never seen. You helped me grow as a player but more importantly, as a person. I wish you the best in the next chapter. Come on Leeds, fuck“, put Kalvin Phillipswhich was based on the historic cry of Bielsa “Newell’s, carajo”, after winning his first title with La Lepra in the 1990 Opening Tournament, after drawing 1-1 with San Lorenzo on the Ferro court. That was Loco’s first experience as DT in the First Division and he was barely 35 years old. His gratitude is profound: hand in hand with the Argentine, Phillips reached the English team.

But there was one that was very special, perhaps the most surprising: that of the mother of the juvenile Joe Gelhardt (19 years old), who debuted with Bielsa. “Thank you Marcelo, you gave my son his dream, forever grateful”, destacó lynne Gelhardt.

The message from the mother of one of the players on the squad

“You united a club, a city and a team that was going nowhere. I will be eternally grateful for all that you and your staff they did for me and my family. A club legend of our era. Thank you Marcelo”, he affirmed. Liam Cooper.

“The results have not reflected the work and learning that you have transmitted to us. It has been a great pride and a privilege to grow up by your side, Mr.. Thank you for everything you have done both for the team and for me. I wish you the best of luck in the future”, dedicated the Spaniard Diego Llorente.

“Thank you very much Marcelo, for everything”, said the Brazilian Raphinha and the polish Mateusz Klich. “Thank you Marcelo, for everything. In the last four years you have helped me grow into the player I am today.. You taught me a lot and I will be forever grateful, “said the Belgian Pascal Struijk. “It has been an honor working with you and your staff. A real club legend. Thank you”, expressed the Dominican Junior Firpo.

THE POSTS FOR BIELSA

