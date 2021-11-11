The Instagram message from Maradona’s official account

To return, with the withered forehead, the snows of time silver my temple. Feel. That life is a breath, that twenty years is nothing, how feverish the wandering gaze in the shadows, looks for you and names you vto live with the soul clinging to a sweet memory that I cry again …

The tango that he sang Carlos Gardel it can perfectly accompany the collective feeling. Is that they were fulfilled 20 years of the remembered match in tribute to Diego Armando Maradona on The Bombonera.

It was a day that began with pure emotion, where national and international figures approached the Alberto J Armando to accompany the best player of all time. An Argentine team with stars of that present as PI speak Aimar, Lucas Castromán, El Piojo López, Julio Cruz, Kily González, La Brujita Verón, Matías Almeyda, Walter Samuel and so many others who were under the leadership of Marcelo bielsa faced the combined international legends as René Higuita, Jorge Bermúdez, Iván Ramiro Córdoba, Carlos Valderrama, Hristo Stoichkov, Éric Cantona or Enzo Francescoli that were tactically ordered by Alfio Coco Basile.

The result of 6 a 3 it was anecdotal. The skin bristles when archival footage shows a Diego vulnerable and remorseful for complications that he could not avoid at his best. That afternoon, the most human of all the gods spoke with his heart in his hand. He apologized for his sins. “Soccer is the most beautiful and healthiest sport in the world. Of that there is no doubt to anyone. Because one is wrong, you do not have to pay for football. I was wrong and paid, but the ball does not stain”.

It was an impromptu speech charged with emotion. The afternoon in which La Bombonera cried out of love for the Argentine star marked a milestone in history. “I don’t know how to pay them for this joy. I tried to be happy playing soccer and to make all of you happy and I think I succeeded. This is too much for one person. There is no field like this, a temple of football. I thank God for creating the Bombonera and for making me Boca “, were the words of Fluff.

Therefore, in the last hours, from the official account of Maradona a message was published with the memory of what that November 10, 2001 was like. “20 years after your Tribute Party … May this love never end”, Was the brief text accompanied by a photo of the Ten with the albiceleste shirt that was used that day.

The collective love for Maradona will be passed from generation to generation, because Diego became a myth. There are still many fans who do not understand his death to the 60 years. And his indelible figure will remain tattooed in the heart of Argentine football. Two decades after the moving episode in La Boca, its faithful once again perceived its magic.

KEEP READING

Alone with Abel Alves: the day that Maradona saved his daughter’s life and the crudest X-ray of the Riquelme-Palermo war in Boca

The story of Goyo Carrizo, the crack who discovered Maradona and never left Fiorito: “I was with God at that time”

Twenty years after the Maradona tribute match at La Bombonera: the “guest of honor”, the forbidden word and behind the scenes of “the ball is not stained”