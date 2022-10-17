The special permission of the judge to Neymar on the first day of the trial for irregularities in his transfer to Barcelona

Neymar appeared in the courts of Barcelona to testify in the case for alleged fraud and corruption in his transfer from Santos to the Catalan club in 2013 (REUTERS / Nacho Doce)

Almost a month before the start of the World Cup in Qatar and in full competition with PSG, Neymar reappeared in the courts of Barcelona to face the first session of the trial in which he is accused of alleged irregularities on his move from Santos to the Catalan club in 2013.

In addition to the 30-year-old Brazilian soccer player, the rest of those prosecuted for crimes of corruption and scams. Neymar’s father and mother, the former presidents of FC Barcelona, ​​Sandro Rosell and Josep María Bartomeu and the lawyers of the clubs that participated in the transaction were also present in the dock.

The color data that the session threw was the moment in which the president of the court, José Manuel del Amo, granted special permission to Neymar to leave the premises because the Paris Saint Germain striker was “tired” by the trip from the capital of France, argued the defense. “Yesterday I was scoring a goal and I was in bed. He was listening to the radio and he was doing the work of his profession. His lawyers will tell them when they should come back”, said the magistrate.

Neymar declared in the courts of Barcelona (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

Taking advantage of the contemplation of authority, the lawyers of Ney requested if the striker could be absent in the following days, since in the coming weeks there will be a demanding schedule of matches with his club for Ligue 1 and the Champions League. Given the proximity of the World Cup, the soccer calendar is compact.

Neymar was able to get away with it and left the court located in the center of Barcelona shortly before Spanish noon and did so with his mother. His father remained at the scene with the other defendants.

Neymar retires from the courts of Barcelona with his mother, Nadine Goncalves. The Brazilian received special permission from the judge (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

According to the published schedule, the Brazilian soccer player’s statement is scheduled for Friday October 21 or Friday 28like the other five natural persons accused.

What is accused of Neymar and his family.

The DIS company (investment fund that owned part of the player’s economic rights) made the complaint for crimes of corruption between individuals and fraud for the alleged concealment of the real amount of his transfer to FC Barcelona in 2013, from the Santos club.

Despite the fact that FC Barcelona initially published the transfer of Neymar in €57.1 million (40 million for his family and 17.1 for Santos), the Spanish justice estimated that he reached at least 83 million.

Neymar enters the courts of Barcelona (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

For DIS, the Barçathe Neymar clan and later the Santos teamed up to hide the real amount of the operation through other contracts from which they were left out of the business.

The company, which acquired 40% of the soccer player’s economic rights in 2009, received 6.8 million euros of the 17.1 officially paid to the Brazilian club. The DIS requests that the €35 million What do you think you have lost?

“Neymar Junior, with the connivance of his parents and FC Barcelona, ​​and its leaders at the time, and Santos FC (…) defrauded the legitimate economic interests of DIS, defrauding him”, highlighted this Thursday Paulo Nasser, lawyer for the company, which denounces that the player’s rights “were not sold to the highest bidder.”

As a private accusation, the group requests five years in prison for the footballerRosell and Bartomeu, in addition to millionaire fines.

Neymar, his parents and the former presidents of Barcelona, ​​Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, on the bench for alleged fraud (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

Neymar’s lawyers argue, however, that their client did not commit any crime, since the 40 million euros corresponded to a “legal and usual signing premium in the football market”, and question whether Spain has jurisdiction to deal with the case .

Neymar, who from November 20 will once again lead the Brazilian team in the World Cup in Qatar, is accused of a corruption crime in business by the Prosecutor’s Office, who asks for him two years in prison and ten million euros ($9.7 million) fine.

However, the highest sentence requested by the Public Ministry is for Rosell, five years in prison for corruption and fraud.

KEEP READING:

Delcir Sonda, the man who bet on Neymar, demands USD 35 million

With a goal from Neymar, Messi’s PSG won the classic against Olympique de Marseille and took off at the top of Ligue 1

Neymar faces a request for five years in prison in a trial for corruption and fraud