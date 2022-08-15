The spectacular and shocking knockout with which the Ecuadorian Marlon Chito Vera prevailed in the UFC and will allow him to go for the title

San Diego’s Pechanga Arena erupted in applause after seeing and hearing the impact of the terrible kick to the face what stamped him Marlon Chito Vera a su rival Dominick Cruz in the fourth round of the main event of the day.

The Ecuadorian was victorious in one of the most exciting fights of the weekend in which the two TOP 10 of the category of bantamweight they faced for an option to the title that today holds the American Aljamain Sterling.

During the first rounds, the former division champion showed his people that he was still in his prime at 37 years old. the local wrestler he landed several punches that injured the South Americanwhich went from less to more in his performance inside the cage.

For the fourth round, the actions were very even, a product of the physical wear and tear that the American had done in the early stages of the fight, and it was with less than three minutes left in the round that the native of Chone He let out a kick that hit his opponent squarely in the face.

The blow could be heard clean and dry through the official transmission, as well as the cry of the fans present in the venue. As they celebrated the American fell collapsed on the canvas practically unconscious.

“Ecuador at home, we are going to be world champions. We are not going to stop, thanks for being here with the tricolor. I can’t go out with the flag, but you are waving it there. Chone, Manabí, Ecuador we are going up”, exclaimed Vera after the fourth consecutive victory in the company.

This victory has a special flavor for Chito as it was a key fight in the ranking. He, as No. 5 in the bantamweight category, was facing No. 8 for a ticket to the duel for the title that Sterling currently holds. This is how the Ecuadorian understood it, that in the event that the crossing occurs, it will become the first South American (outside of Brazil) to contest a UFC title.

“I have a dream and it is to be a world champion. I am going to continue doing what corresponds to me, hitting whoever puts me in front of me”, he sentenced. With this triumph Marlon Vera accumulates 20 wins (14 in the UFC) and 7 losses.

Result of the stars:

Marlon Vera defeated Dominick Cruz by KO – Bantamweight

Nate Landwehr won a split decision over David Onama – Featherweight

Yazmín Jauregui won by unamime decision against Iasmin Lucindo – Strawweight

Azamat Murzakanov defeated Devin Clark by TKO – Light heavyweight

Priscila Cachoeira won by unanimous decision over Ariane Lipski – Rooster Weight

Gerald Meerschaert won by submission (guillotine) to Bruno Silva- Middleweight

