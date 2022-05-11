The spectacular “Borghi-style” rabona of former River Juan Cruz Kaprof in Central Córdoba’s first goal against Lanús

* Kaprof’s spectacular rabona in the generation of Central Córdoba’s first goal

The regular phase of the League Cup is over and one of the three games that closed the last date delivered a luxury out of series: it was in the vibrant tie 3-3 between Central Córdoba of Santiago del Estero and Lanús. In the match played at the Estadio Alfredo Terrera, Ferroviario suffocated Garnet in the first few minutes and at the start, as a result of their pressure, they managed to take the lead.

It was five minutes later John Cross Kaprof received in the middle of the court and hit a rabona to the left to connect with Alexander Lopezwhose precise center reached the head of Renzo Lópezwho scored the first of the goals.

Kaprof’s resource was remarkable beyond the beauty of his play, since it was a long pass, not a simple “gum” to add to his lyrical resume. His technical gesture was productive and ended in a goal. And due to the breadth of the pass, he was in the best style of the flashes of Claudio Borghi in his times of Argentinos Juniors, when he used the resource with aesthetics and effectiveness.

Although later the referee Silvio Trucco received the VAR call for a possible advanced position of Renzo López. After an analysis that it took seven minutesthe goal was validated and due to that neutralization and other cuts in the match, the judge gave twelve minutes of additional time in the first half.

Later, Central Córdoba extended their lead with a nice goal Nicholas Linares from a shot from outside the area.

Kaprof’s rabona

However, Lanús made wear and tear and their midfielders managed to recover the ball and approached the local area. It was at 26 minutes when Ignatius Malcorra He got the discount with another good goal in the Santiago night, after an accurate shot from the right to place.

Although the locals did not stay and in the epilogue of the first half they reached the third through a penalty kick from Alexander Martinez, at 48 minutes. With 3-1 in favor, Central Córdoba went to rest.

However, Lanús came out with everything in the second half and just two minutes scored two goals that gave him equality. at 51 minutes Diego Braghieri reduced the differences and the Garnet got within range. Two minutes later Jose Lopez reached the tie in three that was the final result of the party.

The group led by Sergio Rondina sought to capture the victory that would have allowed him to leave the bottom of the table and border half of the positions in Zone 2, since he also tested another who was also in the last positions and both were in two of the last three placements.

The Egg could not achieve the expected regularity in the Santiago team that hopes to have a better performance in the second half of the season, already with the start of the Professional League. Today, out of a total of 28 teams, Ferroviario is 23rd in the permanence table of the category in which this year it will have two descentsand 23° in the face of 2023.

The objective of Central Córdoba is to be able to stay in the highest category that it reached in 2019 and beyond playing this Monday in its own stadium, since the inauguration of the Madre de Ciudades it has been a local in the modern stage. El Ferroviario is the representative of a province that seeks to maintain its presence in the First Division.

