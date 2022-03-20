The spectacular fight between Leclerc and Verstappen in the Formula 1 Bahrain GP

The spectacular fight between Leclerc and Verstappen that lasted three laps

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) and Max Verstappen (Red Bull) provided great excitement in the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix with a spectacular fight that lasted three laps in the Sakhir International Autodrome. It was after the first arrests in which the Dutchman reduced the difference to the Monegasque and there was a show of overcomings between the two in a battle in which the Scuderia driver prevailed.

On lap 15, Verstappen came in to change his tires and put on the new soft compound in order to gain grip and be faster. In the next round Leclerc made the save from him and put on the soft compound as well. The Dutchman closed the gap to less than a second, allowing him to use DRS and on lap 17 he overtook Leclerc into the first corner. But then between turns 3 and 4 Leclerc regained control. On the next lap, the duel was repeated: Max took over from Charles, who then returned to first place.

At lap 19, Verstappen passed Leclerc again, but the world champion blocked and went through so the Ferrari driver once again took the pole position. By lap 20 Max was no longer in the DRS zone (less than a second) and was unable to attempt another overtake.

Moment of the fight between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

Leclerc later managed to widen the gap to 3.6 seconds at the lap and allowed him to calmly dominate the race until the safety car appeared on lap 46 to remove the Alpha Tauri from Pierre Gasly whose Honda engine broke down. Faenza’s monoposto began to catch fire at the rear and was brought under control by the runway attendants.

In the relaunch the differences disappeared, but Verstappen could not overtake Leclerc and had to defend himself against the other Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz. At that point, the world champion showed some failures in the hydraulic steering of his car and had to leave with two laps to go.

The escort position was left to Sainz who finished behind his teammate, Leclerc, who captured a resounding victory in the season opener. While Lewis Hamilton inherited the third position. Despite completing the podium, it was a difficult race for the Englishman who suffered from a lack of grip on the track with his tires and was never in a position to fight for victory. In addition, the Mercedes engine -for now- is not at the level of Ferrari and Honda, which supplies Red Bull.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto; Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton (REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

Since the beginning of the weekend in Bahrain, Ferrari showed that its power plant was the strongest and in fact it was surprising to see the cars of the other two teams that use the irons of Maranello, Alfa Romeo and Haas, how they got into the Q2 (second qualifying instance) and in Q3 (last qualifying cut), in which Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) and Kevin Magnussen (Haas), achieved the sixth and seventh record.

Leclerc, who took pole positions, made a good start and was able to stay ahead despite Verstappen’s attempt to overtake. In the first laps the Monegasque managed to get more than two seconds ahead of the Dutchman, who was able to get closer after the first stops when they fought for the lead.

Leclerc got his third victory in the Máxima after his triumphs in Belgium and Italy in 2019. In 2020 Ferrari had his second worst season ever and in 2021, although he showed his recovery, he could not return to victory either. This start excites the tifosis since since 2018 that the Italian team did not start winning, when it did Sebastian Vettel. And since 2004, when the Scuderia did not get a 1-2, in the season that Michael sSchumacher He won his seventh and last title in F1.

