The spectacular goal that wowed Europe in Belgium’s 6-1 crushing victory over Poland in the Nations League

*Belgium humiliated Poland with an emphatic 6-1

After suffering a painful thrashing against the Netherlands at the debut of UEFA Nations League (4-1 loss), Belgium he recovered and crushed with authority Poland by achieving a humiliating victory of 6 a 1 in the King Baudouin Stadium.

Robert Lewandowski put the Poles ahead on the scoreboard, but Axel Witsel, Kevin de Bruyne, Leandro Trossard (on two occasions), Leander Dendoncker y Openda Laws reflected in the result the superiority that the Red Devils demonstrated on the pitch. With this victory, the team led by the Spanish Robert Martinez, occupies the second position of the A4 Group, with the same points Poland and just behind the Orangewho has won his two calves and leads the key with 6 units.

Undoubtedly, the most striking and appreciated conquest by the fans was the one that Trossard with a precise shot at the farthest angle of Bartlomiej Dragowski.

Polandwhich is ranked number 26 in the FIFA ranking, will face the Argentina the next November 30, in Dohaby third and last date of Group C of Qatar World Cup.

*The Netherlands recorded an important win to cement themselves at the top of their group

In another of the highlights of the day, a goal in injury time from Wout Weghorst gave victory to Netherlands on his visit to Gales. The Orange He had advanced with a shoe of Teun Koopmeiners at the beginning of the second part, but Rhys Norrington-Davies he leveled the actions in the second added minute, in what the Welsh believed they had saved a point. However, the hierarchy of the Dutch brought the British team to its knees.

On the other hand, in Group B1, Ukraine defeated Irelandas a visitor, by 1 a 0; y Scotland beat local Armenia by 2 a 0.

*Ukraine beat Ireland as visitors

The day will continue tomorrow with the following matches:

Group A, zone 2: Portugal-Czech Republic; Switzerland-Spain.

Group B, zone 4: Norway-Slovenia; Sweden-Serbia.

group C, zone 2: Greece-Cyprus; Kosovo-Northern Ireland.

Group C, zone 4: Gibraltar-Bulgaria; Macedonia-Georgia.

Group D, zone 2: Malta-Estonia.

