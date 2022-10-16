The spectacular knockout of Deontay Wilder on his return to boxing: the image of his rival on the canvas that worried everyone

Wilder’s brutal knockout



Before the bell signaled the end of the first round, the American boxer Deontay Wilder knocked out finn Robert Helenius at the evening held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn (New York). With this consecration, the 36-year-old fighter returned to victory after two consecutive losses against Tyson Fury.

The former heavyweight champion moved cautiously for most of the round before unleashing a right hand long considered the best in the ring. He knew instantly that it was over, and posed against the ropes even before the end of the fight was declared.

Wilder 43-2-1 (42 KOs) won decisively in his first fight since his two knockout setbacks against Fury, the last in an 11th round last October after the Gypsy King got up after falling to the canvas twice.

Wilder prevailed in the first round (Getty Images)

But Helenius (31-4) couldn’t get up or respond to that fight-ending right hand with the remaining three seconds to go of the first assault.

At the time, Fury was able to deal with Wilder’s strength, and so far he is the only one who has, getting up four times in his three fights. But Helenius was not at that level. He used his 40-pound advantage to hold Wilder back for most of the round, eventually cornering him when Wilder unleashed that quick right hand that ended the Finn’s hopes of getting closer to a title.

On the other hand, the victory allowed Wilder to begin to dream of recovering one of those who quickly lost, after demonstrating why his strength makes him one of boxing’s must-see attractions.

He had part of a heavyweight title for five years and now he could look for a chance against Oleksandr Usyk, that he owns all three belts other than the one Fury took from Wilder. Other names that could be considered are the former champions Anthony Joshua y Andy Ruiz Jr.

Wilder wants to fight for the heavyweight belt again (Getty)

“I set him up, I allowed him to come and then when he came I attacked”Wilder explained. “It was a great night,” congratulated the American, who improves his career balance to 43 wins, 42 of them by knockout, two losses and a draw.

Regarding his next objective, the only thing that the boxer is clear about is that he is ready to continue: “Who will be the next? I’m up for anything”, adding: “Andy Ruiz, Usyk or whatever. I’m back. The excitement is back in the heavyweight division.”

