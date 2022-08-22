The spectacular no-look pass in an American football game that went viral: “No one expected it, no one would have thought it”

The pass without looking that revolutionized social networks



The image of the young senior from Loganville High School in Georgia, Connor O’Neillis touring the world after becoming the star of a spectacular play in the high school football league.

Popularized by various soccer players, including Ronaldinho, the fullback decided to transfer it to his sport and carry out a no-look pass with which his team, Loganville High School, got his first win of the season against the Monroe Area 45-39.

The pass without looking and over the head it became the game-winning touchdown. “We practiced it a total of three times, and it only worked one out of three”acknowledged coach Brad Smith after the victory in dialogue with the media The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Josh Rudder caught the pass in the scoring zone

The video in question, which was taken by Austin Davis (Loganville freshman) and later uploaded to the social network Tik Tok, is touring the world. In the recording you could see the moment when Connor O’Neil received the ball and automatically tossed it over his head without looking.

Aware of the play they were about to make in the fourth overtime of the game, the catcher Josh Rudder ran straight into the paint zone, caught the icing and it all ended in a game-winning touchdown. Notably, that was O’Neil’s first game with the team.

“Our defensive coordinator, Ryan Angel, suggested it to me. I said that it was the craziest thing i’ve ever seen in my lifeand he said it’s crazy enough to make it work, and that’s how we left it, “trainer Brad Smith told AJC.

Longville celebrated after the final whistle 45-39

“In the previous move, I saw that your fullback up front he was shooting up and making a running play, and I was like, ‘Man, let’s do it, we’ve got nothing to lose.’ I told the kids and the coaches, and they just stared at me, like, ‘Are you serious?’ so I called a time out. The kids didn’t even want to run itbut I told them: ‘I have a lot of faith, this is going to work’”, he explained about the moment in which the scoreboard marked 39-39 minutes from the end.

“We practiced it, worked it out, and told them it was just a clever move that we would probably never use., but there’s a good chance that when you do things like this, it will work. No one expects it, no one would even remotely think that someone is going to throw it over the head like that towards the end zone, ”he added in statements to the Banner-Herald.

Finally, Smith assured that O’Neill was in charge of executing the play because “He was the one practicing it, so there was no way we were going to change at that point. He went viral in his first game.”

