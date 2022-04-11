The spectacular save with the face of Franco Armani when River Plate and Argentinos tied 2-2

Franco Armani was not the figure, but he was a determining factor for River Plate to achieve a great victory against Argentina Juniors at the Monumental stadium. The Millionaire did not have a good time, the Bicho had tied him despite having started 2-0 down and Gabriel Ávalos had the partial victory at his feet, with little more than half an hour of play. It was at that moment that the 35 year old goalkeeper got bigger than ever He covered the goal with his face! The blow was tremendous and Armani lay down for a few seconds.

The action occurred after 12 minutes on the edge of the small area after a center from the right that Cabrera lowered behind the back of Elías Gómez. That was where the Argentinos striker appeared, of great encounter, to give him the advantage in the result for the first time. Nevertheless, Franco Armani’s humanity appeared, or rather his face after a deflection on his chest, to clear the corner and the whole stadium celebrates it as a goal. And it was like that, especially because of what would end up happening minutes later.

and that possibility wasted The whole of La Paternal paid dearly for it, because River felt that he was alive and encouraged by his partiality, he tried to regain control of the game, although that would be achieved more by a fortuitous action (or two) than by the volume of the game that he had lost a long time ago. The thing is about 20 minutesfirst recovered a ball near the visiting area and his attempt to convert ended up hitting the crossbarafter a great auction of Enzo Fernandez.

But in a later action, Julián Álvarez hooked inside the rival area and his low shotdestined for the net because the visiting goalkeeper Lanzillota had thrown himself towards his left side and the ball went to the rightwas “cut off” by the captain of Argentinos, Miguel Torrénwith the left arm, which led not only to a consequent penal that the admitted Juan Fernando Quintero would convert, but also would be the expulsion of the offender. It is that Torrén already had a yellow card and therefore left his team with 10 men, too much to pay for the remainder of the game against this River that when it smells blood goes for everything.

And precisely from so much going was that River reached the fourth conquest with the second “riverplatense” goal from right back Andrés Marcelo Herrerathe former San Lorenzo that occupies (and it seems that it will occupy) the place that he will leave for at least four months for the fractured Paraguayan Robert Rojas, after a great assistance from the acclaimed Enzo Fernández.

A) Yes River stayed with the second step of Zone A of the League Cup at the end of this ninth day behind the leader Racing, while Argentinos is out of the quartet that is qualifying for the quarterfinals and completed by Defensa y Justicia and Unión de Santa Fe, by placing in seventh position, behind Newell’s and Banfield.

KEEP READING:

Great praise for Enzo Fernández and how Matías Suárez and Esequiel Barco ended: 10 Gallardo phrases after River’s triumph against Argentinos

Another Superclásico in the Monumental? The positions of the League Cup and the possible crosses of the Final Phase after the triumph of River Plate

River doctor Pedro Hansing gave details of the state of health of Robert Rojas after suffering a coronary spasm

This is how they arrested 253 River Plate bars in the vicinity of the Monumental

River Plate put up for sale the first places of the future Monumental: what are the prices

Bad news for Gallardo: one of the River Plate Reserve figures fractured and will not play for several weeks