The spectacular sweep and recovery of Cuti Romero in one of the goals that gave Tottenham the victory over Leicester

Christian Romero He is on the rise and this Sunday he gave another example of his stupendous level. The 24-year-old defender, who is a starter for the Argentine national team, started the play for the second goal of the Tottenham Hotspur in their 3-1 win against Leicester for date 35 of the Premier League, whose success left the London team in fourth position and with three games to go they are in fourth place and fighting to get their pass to the next Champions League.

The team from the capital was first saved from a shot at the crossbar Patson Daka, but then he controlled the actions and at 22 minutes he took the lead with a goal from Harry Kane after a corner kick executed by Son Heung-Min, who began to become the figure of the match. Then the South Korean completed a brace.

The Asian’s goals came in the complement and it was at 59 minutes that Cuti Romero went to the floor, calculated a sweep in which he arrived with just enough, cut off the rival’s exit, recovered the ball that came to him Dejan Kulusevski, who moved, while Son Heung-Min used it to Keane who took the mark, received in the area and after a half turn he sent it inside the goal. At the celebration, everyone hugged the Cordovan and the South Korean pointed at him, as if indicating the initiator of his conversion.

The Asian striker then completed a work of art with a left-footed shot from outside the box that dug into the corner. He arrived to 19 touchdowns in the English league this season and is second in the table of scorers led by the Egyptian Mohamed Salah, con 22.

Son Heung-Min points to Cristian Romero after the South Korean’s first goal (Reuters/Paul Childs EDITORIAL USE ONLY)

That third goal was a dagger for the visiting team that reached discount with a beautiful goal converted by Kelechi Iheanachowith a mid-distance shot that made any goalkeeper’s attempt sterile Hugo Lloris and decorated the result.

With this victory, Tottenham reached 61 points and fourth in the table in which the top four will qualify for the next edition of the Champions League. But it remains for Arsenal to finish their game in which they draw 1-1 with West Ham. If the Gunners win, they will stay -for now- with that fourth place. With three rounds remaining in the season, Hotspur are looking to once again compete in the Old World’s premier club tournament. For now, he has secured his ticket to the Europa League.

While Cuti Romero reached 29 games in the season with his team, in which he scored a goal. The defender is one of the figures of the London team and his continuity and good level also allowed him to be in each call-up of Lionel Scaloni, who gave him the chance in the Argentine team and in 2021 he also became one of the pillars.

The defender born in Córdoba and former Belgrano player stands out for his speed, precision for his cuts and recoveries and this Sunday he gave another sign of his security. Romero is experiencing a special year since he will play his first World Cup from November 21 to December 18 in Qatar.

