The spectacular taco goal that travels the world and is positioned as a candidate for Puskas

The goal that travels the world and is positioned as a candidate for Puskas

Just two months of 2021 were enough for one of the most spectacular goals of the year to be known and that he will have all the possibilities of integrating the list of the Puskas, a trophy that is awarded annually at the end of each season.

The goal in question took place in the quarterfinal duel of the FA Trophy between Notts County and the Oxford City. This meeting had the young forward Elisha Sam as the protagonist when converting a double.

It was the second cry of the Belgian the one that aroused the applause and surprise even of the rapporteur himself, who affirmed between shouts that this movement should go directly to Puskas.

The forward was happy after the double against Oxford City

The move in question occurred at 73 minutes and it was key since it allowed them to turn the scoreboard, in which they began losing with a goal against Tylor Golden at 26.

On the left wing, winger Adam Chicksen took a cross into the area that Sam received with a phenomenal half turn to reach the ball and connect it with the cue. The ball passed over his head and surprised the rival goalkeeper who, despite stretching, could do nothing.

This was the second goal of the 23-year-old Belgian striker, after being the one who had opened the scoring at 49 minutes. Ultimately, his team was left with the victory and Jimmy Knowles sentenced the victory 3-1.

With this victory el Notts County, of the fifth division of English football, reached the semifinals of the tournament. At the same time, he is also struggling to climb to promotion positions in his league, in which he is seventh, ten points behind leaders Torquay United, with 47 points.

Elisha Sam, what signed in August of last year for the club, Coming from Arda Kardzhali, he has three goals in the FA Trophy and another three in the National League. Next Tuesday, the Belgian will have the opportunity to expand his scoring account when he faces King’s lynn town by league.

