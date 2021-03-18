The spectacular “tornado” kick in the UFC: he beat by KO in just 48 seconds and went viral

Solo 48 seconds needed the North American super cruiserweight champion, Steve Walker, to retain your title with an incredible tornado kick 360 degree that allowed him to win by KO. It was Walker’s last defense of his 205 pound belt, where he faced Brian Collette in the six-fight main event of UFC Lion Fight 64 in Hutchinson, Kansas, last Friday, but that footage went viral Tuesday.

“You only have two seconds,” Walker explained after his win. “That’s it. In the two seconds you have to see your opponent’s face and you have to read their body language. If they raise their hands, that’s when you do the move. That’s why I did a false knee and a tornado kick, “added the champion.

Walker knew what was at stake if the kick missed: “A missed tornado kick is not only an unpredictable landing, it is a horrible appearance and would have been very ugly for the crowd. I couldn’t have that. “

“Bill Newcomb (his coach) always tells me, ‘stick to the basics; you fight with basic wins, “Walker said. “‘If the flashy is there, go for it, but if you fail, I don’t want to see you do it again in a fight.’ He’ll always give me confidence, but it’s like, ‘If you’re wrong, I don’t want to see you throw that kick anymore.’

Walker, a specialist in Muay Thai (Thai boxing), did not spare the situation and knelt after a tremendous resource

Possibly with just one chance to get it right, it was all planned by Walker. Collette took cover from a first kick, then backed away from the pressure, tried to respond, and when he went to the corner, after a conventional kick, he was surprised by the “tornado” of his opponent. He leaned against the ropes, then fell to the ground and the referee immediately called the fight to an end.

Walker, a specialist in Muay Thai (Thai boxing), did not spare the situation and knelt after walking away from his rival. “Muay Thai is about showing respect. You should not show your joy over someone’s pain and agony, ”Walker stated firmly.

Walker’s latest knockout victory went viral for its spectacularity and for how Collette was beaten, who could not resist in the brevity of the fight.

Walker has a particular story, as at age 18 he received a sentence of four and a half years in prison for drug distribution in Boston, where he was arrested by an undercover police officer. “My community was a very high crime area where getting drugs was basically easy,” he acknowledged.

“I think I had one of those awakenings,” he reflected on his days behind bars. He served his sentence in 2010 and began collaborating in workshops on cyberbullying, toxic situations versus healthy relationships, and HIV. Later he bought a suit and went looking for work, although he was not very lucky. In a short time he found what he wanted for his life and fell in love with his current vocation. Thanks to a friend who invited him, he dedicated himself to the practice of Muay Thai and today he is still a North American champion.

KEEP READING:

Controversy over the death of Marvin Hagler: they tried to use his death for a campaign against the coronavirus vaccine

Ice hockey tragedy: 19-year-old player died after receiving a blow to the head