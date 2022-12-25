The spectacular video captured by the Orion spacecraft showing the exact moment when the Earth passes behind the Moon

The images were recorded as NASA’s Artemis mission broke the record for the furthest distance a spacecraft designed to transport humans has traveled.

“The views rise to the occasion,” wrote the NASA on his Instagram account and he was right, because the post included a spectacular video captured last November 28, on day 13, of the mission Artemis I.

In the images recorded by the Orion spacecraft Earth is observed transiting behind the Moon. The shocking video was recorded as it reached its furthest distance from home – 268,563 miles (432,210 km) – the farthest any spacecraft designed to transport humans had traveled in history.

Flight day 13 marked the midpoint of the mission, where Orion continued into distant retrograde orbit – a high-altitude trajectory that travels in the opposite direction that the Moon travels around Earth – allowing scientists to study the course of the future space station in lunar orbit: Gateway.

The slight wobble in the image is because the camera was in a fixed position in the spacecraft’s solar array, while the Moon and Earth continued to move in their orbits relative to Orion.

Artemis 1 aims to demonstrate that the SLS and Orion rocket are ready to take astronauts to the Moon as part of a sustained program of lunar exploration that will eventually enable human flights to Mars.

This is how NASA’s next-generation moon rocket took off.

NASA wants to use these new rockets to build a Gateway space station around the Moon, then send crews there to use it as a base of operations for trips to the lunar south pole and then Mars.

The Orion capsule successfully returned to Earth on December 11 after 25 days of travel and closed the historic Artemis I unmanned mission, which circumnavigated the Moon and is the spearhead of a program with which NASA plans to establish a permanent presence on the earth’s satellite.

The NASA Orion capsule is brought onto the deck of the USS Portland after the successful return of the Artemis 1 unmanned lunar mission, Sunday, December 11, 2022, in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. (Mario Tama/Pool Photo via AP)

During that time, NASA collected information on how the high temperatures it experienced during re-entry impacted Orion and whether it had an effect on the temperature of the crew cabin, now occupied only by mannequins.

“Artemis is paving the way to live and work in deep space in a hostile environment and ultimately bring humans to Mars,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said at the press conference.

NASA had to delay the departure of the mission four times, twice for technical reasons and another two for meteorological reasons. Finally, on November 16, the SLS, the most powerful and largest of all NASA rockets, with a height greater than a 30-story building (322 feet or 98 meters), lifted off from Florida propelling the Orion to continue making history.

NASA plans are to send the manned mission Artemis II in 2024, and the following year Artemis III, in which astronauts, including a woman and a man of color, would finally touch down on the satellite for the first time since 1972.

Keep reading:

The Orion spacecraft successfully returned and ended the historic Artemis I lunar mission

Artemis mission: the most powerful rocket and a capsule that resists half the heat of the Sun