The spectacular wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in front of their family and friends

All guests dressed in white arrive at the cocktail reception for Ben and Jen’s wedding, held at Ben Affleck’s plantation home near Savannah, Ga. (Splash News/The Grosby Group)

The celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez y Ben Affleck They were married on Saturday, for the second time in just over a month, in a lavish ceremony at the star’s property.Good Will Hunting”, US media reported.

The lovebirds, who were already married in Las Vegas in mid-July they did it again in front of friends and family at Affleck’s 35-hectare oceanfront resort in the southeastern US state of Georgia.

Among the Hollywood types who attended the three day event they were Matt DamonAffleck’s longtime friend, and director Kevin Smithreported the magazine People.

Guests wore all white while Lopez donned a Ralph Lauren dress made in Italyaccording to Fox News.

The images posted by the celebrity gossip site TMZ before the wedding they showed the seating arrangements for dinner on what appeared to be a large covered pier. The media also pointed out that the couple arrived in a boat.

(Splash News/The Grosby Group)

“Jennifer Lopez y Ben Affleck they made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony on Saturday night… he looked great but she… well wow.” TMZ.

His children were present at the ceremony and the party that followed at the eight million dollar house.

For its part, Fox News reported that an unidentified man was removed in an ambulancewithout details about his condition.

Detail of an old vehicle on the property, although media reports the couple arrived by boat (Splash News/The Grosby Group)

The couple first met on the set of the widely panned movie “Gigli” in 2002. He is 50 and she is 53.

They became a media sensation when they came outbut they postponed their planned 2003 nuptials and later announced that their relationship had ended in early 2004.

“Bennifer”, the couple’s public nickname from their highly publicized first relationship, set the internet on fire last year when photos of them together began to circulate again.

Lopez and Affleck announced their engagement in April.

Lopez posted a video of herself excited and admiring a green ring in her newsletter, “On The JLo.” US media reported that the ring was a pale green emerald cut diamond.

This is Lopez’s fourth marriage and Affleck’s second.

Detail of the mansion where the celebration took place (Engel&Volkers via The Grosby Group)

Lopez opened up about her renewed relationship with Affleck in an interview with People in February.

“It’s a beautiful love story that we have a second chance“, said.

