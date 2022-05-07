The spectacular welcome to Checo Pérez and Red Bull at the Miami GP party

The words of the Red Bull Racing team prior to the debut of the Miami GP in Formula 1 (Video: Youtube/FORMULA 1)

The pre-party was held Miami Grand Prixwhere the drivers of the highest category were presented by the organization in the spectacular podium area, right at the gates of the Hard Rock Stadium and before DJ Kygo’s showcase.

Accompanied by the team leaders, the protagonists were interviewed about the brand new circuit that will have its inauguration this weekend, surrounded by a stage that reflects the enormous expense that the city of Miami to host a race formula 1 with all the glamor possible.

Those who did not miss the presentation were the pilots of Red Bull Racing, Czech Pérez y Max Verstappen, who came forward in front of all the spotlights to give their first impressions; however, the one who spoke first was the man from Guadalajara.

According to one of the presenters, the Mexican’s presence at the ceremony was not guaranteed, so they did not include him at the beginning of the presentation. Once they saw it, they corrected the mistake and gave him a warm welcome, as he was questioned about it. exciting short film he starred in to promote the Miami GP.

Formula 1 organized a welcome for the Formula 1 drivers prior to the Miami GP (Photo: Youtube/FORMULA 1)

“And he did it, he did it! We didn’t think he was going to come. Let’s welcome Czech Pérez!”, he exclaimed David Croftfamous commentator formula 1 in English and the person in charge of welcoming the pilots together with Naomi shipambassador of the W Series.

It was precisely Naomi who put the subject of the short film on the table, the one in which they “challenged” Sergio Pérez to arrive from New York to Miami in 11 hours and was very well received by Red Bull and Mexican fans.

“So Czech, we all watched the video Youtube. It took you 11 hours to get from New York to Miami. What was the rush?” Schiff asked Pérez, who appears as the great image of the team in this Grand Prix focused on the diversity of nationalities in the city.

“Yes, it took me a little longer (of time), but luckily I did it. I arrived here and I am very happy to be with everyone”

The spectacular welcome to Checo Pérez and Red Bull at the Miami GP party (Photo: Youtube/FORMULA 1)

Immediately after, Croft got the mic back Pérez and asked Christian Horner if there will be new updates for this race, to which he replied with a resounding “no”, due to transportation costs to the American continent, for which he assured that he wanted to take advantage of the “momentum” left by the victory in Imola.

Finally, they briefly interviewed Max Verstappenwho was asked if he believes that when he crosses the finish line he will achieve victory, since he was previously approached with the fact that he has won all the races he has finished so far this season.

“Bueno, we’ll see about that. I’m happy to be here, first of all, We’re all excited to start driving here (in Miami) and we’ll see where we end up at the end of the week, but I’m just looking to have a good weekend.”

Max Verstappen went to the Miami Marlins stadium with Checo Pérez (Photo: Sam Navarro/REUTERS)

In the same way they received all the riders of the category, in a party that inaugurated the activity of the Miami Grand Prixbecause from this Thursday the activity will begin with the press and on Friday the first free practices.

The good news for the Latin American fans is that the schedules for this Grand Prix will be in the afternoon. In Mexico City time, the classification on Saturday will be at 3:00 p.m., so that the race begins on Sunday, May 8 at 2:30 p.m.

