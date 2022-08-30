The spectacular white and transparent dress of Dua Lipa that captured all eyes

Dua Lipa at Jacquemus’s wedding

Weekend Dua Lipa was present at the wedding of designer Simon Porte Jacquemus y Marco Maestri. The 27-year-old pop artist honored one of the pieces from the new collection of her great friend, and in a few hours her look went viral. Always attentive to trends and touches glamsurprise with their outfits on every occasion, and in this special event dazzled again with a dress with transparencies.

At the request of the bride and groom, the singer broke with the tradition of not wearing white at a wedding, and turned heads with her tailor-made outfit, belonging to the Le Papier fall-winter 2022-2023 edition. Through her Instagram account she was seen fully enjoying it, and she expressed it in a publication that she shared with her 86.1 million followers: “Simon + Marco, summer of love. Celebrating these two special people in my life. The most beautiful day, the ceremony and obviously the funniest party (they just know how to do it).”

“Very grateful to experience these moments of pure happiness with you”, she wrote to them, invaded by the emotion of each one of the moments of the evening that began at sunset and continued until the night with pure dance. The dress with a straight neckline plays with different genres made with the same fabric: straps that run along the neck and back, floral embroidery and draped sleeves. Other details that did not go unnoticed were the side slit, the seams highlight the mermaid cut and they give her movement, in addition to the incorporation of white shorts to contrast with the net that covered her entire figure.

Dua Lipa posed with the transparency dress in the French sunset

Smiling, the singer enjoyed her friends’ wedding and at night she tied a knot in her skirt to dance more comfortably

As for the accessories, She opted for the classic combination of opposites: a black bag, nude sandals, some silver rings, and large white earrings. Loose hair and a natural make up completed the formula for success. Several guest models wore other pieces from Jacquemus’s latest collection, but Lipa is one of the favorite muses, having chosen her designs on many occasions.

last June the artist performed on the stages of Primavera Sound 2022 in its second week of activity. In exclusive coverage, Teleshow witnessed the event at the Parc del Fòrum, Barcelona, ​​which attended more than 80 thousand people from almost 100 countries of the world. As they usually do pop stars, the script of his show was segmented: in his case, he used a comic aesthetic to separate the blocks. In the beginning, he raised the concept of him “future nostalgia”, based on interpreting their own songs that remind us of others from different eras, which was linked to different moments in pop history. From “Physical” to “Be The One”, going through “Love Again” and “Break My Heart”.

Added to the list were “Cold Heart”, that mash-up between “Sacrifice” and “Rocketman” which he recorded with Elton John and that became the hit of last summer, and Surrounded by her dancers, she waved the iconic multicolored LGBT flag and received a standing ovation.. It should be remembered that in September the artist will meet again with her fans in Argentina, five years after her first visit in 2017, and the expectation for her visit is growing.

Some moments of the great event that took place in France

Dua Lipa with Sarah Lysander, ladies in white at the wedding of Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri

In the sentimental field, she was seen dancing very close to the actor Aaron Piper, and the video took his fans by surprise. It was also announced that the Spanish actor would have attended the singer’s concert Physical in Madrid. Neither of them provided more clues on social networks, and the last thing Lipa had confirmed at the end of 2021 had been the end of her relationship with the model. Anwrar Hadid.

