The speedrunners have already finished Elden Ring in less than an hour, and they continue to break records

Elden Ring offers tens of hours of exploration, battles and epic moments, but the speedrunners have already made their appearance in the new From Software game. Just a few days ago, we told you about a user who had finished the adventure in less than 2.5 hours and without ever dyingbut this time is far away with the update that we bring you today.

The current record is 37 minutes and 15 seconds.And it is that we already know of players who spend Elden Ring in less than an hour. First, we met the case of the streamer LilAggy, who achieved a mark of 59 minutes and 38 seconds. However, we already have a new world record thanks to Distortion2on whose YouTube channel we can see a tour that remains in the 37 minutes and 15 seconds.

In addition, it is very likely that these figures will continue to drop over time, as some of the speedrunners believe that they have not done a perfect run and, therefore, they can achieve an even more impressive record. In this way, we can expect more waves of players finishing Elden Ring with really fast times, something that is already common in From Software games.

Here we talk about speed, but there are already users who have entered the Middle Lands with most unusual goals. This is the case of a player who managed to beat a boss using the Ring Fit Adventure hoop; a battle that has literally made him sweat. Be that as it may, we have no doubt that this is only the beginning, as the Elden Ring community will continue to surprise us over the coming months and years.

