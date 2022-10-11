The spending ceiling is the great economic unknown shared by Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro in the Brazilian ballotage

Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a debate prior to the first round (REUTERS / Carla Carniel)

Tension rises within the candidate’s coalition Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. According to the Brazilian press, the split between the most militant wing of the Workers’ Party (PT) led by Lula himself and the party’s president, Gleisi Hofmann, and the economic wing represented by the economists of the Fundación Perseu Abramo, who advises the party precisely on economic strategies.

The former president has repeatedly declared his intention to raise the spending ceiling in the event of victory, that is, the spending limit that the Government must respect, but it has never presented a detailed plan. The entire wing of the party that supports Lula tries to reassure him by saying that the primary budget, that is, what Parliament sets in its budget each year, will remain the target. The former president also defends a return to a regime of fiscal surplus, that is, more income than expenses. But how to get there? One of his proposals is to set flexible fiscal targets so that in the event of a recession spending can be increased as a countercyclical measure.

The PT economists, for their part, advocate a new spending control rule by which they can rise above inflation, unlike what has already been introduced Michel Temer After the economic disaster of the government of Dilma Rousseff.

They also maintain that investment must be prioritized in public spending, especially in infrastructures, to act as a multiplier of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). As for the other generic lines of the plan presented by Lula to the Superior Electoral Court, as required by law, in addition to the abolition of the spending ceiling, it is said that it is necessary “review the current Brazilian tax system, currently dysfunctional and without credibility”. Which means a tax reform that reduces taxes for the less wealthy and increases them for the richest.

Nevertheless, for the financial market all this is not enough. For Alberto Ramos, director of Macroeconomic Research for Latin America at Goldman Sachs, “Lula has been campaigning along the lines of ‘you believe in me, you know me and I don’t need to say what I’m going to do.’ We don’t know who will be the economy minister, we know that both the PT and Lula don’t like the spending ceiling, but no one has made an effort to explain what the alternative is.” It is precisely about the spending ceiling where Ramos expresses his perplexity. “I met with people from the PT in São Paulo and what I heard was that the ceiling must be ‘flexible, credible and anti-cyclical’, that it must give space to investment and pursue redistributive policies. A characterization that, however, remains very abstract”, according to Ramos.

Lula da Silva (REUTERS / Carla Carniel)

Simone Tebetof the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB), which after obtaining third place in the first round of the presidential elections now supports Lula, also said about the economy that “Lula has despised the voter” by not presenting a government plan and only talking about the past.

Saturday, Newspapera newspaper that has supported the former president since the beginning of the electoral campaign, published a very harsh editorial titled “It’s the economy, Lula” in which the former president was invited to “come down from the pedestal” of the results of the first round and to indicate his plan before the October 30 run-off and who will carry it out in the economic sphere.

“The former president seems to want to wait for his return to the Planalto to take place by sheer gravity”, reads the text signed by the newspaper’s management, “or by acknowledging past events. Or because voters would have nothing to lose and any alternative to the current framework would suit them”. The risk, says Newspaperis that the “opacity” by Lula about his government plan and the management of the economy, in addition to costing him the definitive victory in the first round, could turn out to be a fatal strategic mistake and turn into electoral suicide on October 30.

The Economist Luiz Carlos Mendonca de Barrosformer president of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) in the government of Fernando Henrique Cardoso, it is very clear. “To win the elections,” she said in an interview with the newspaper state of São Paulo“Lula has to appoint a very good economy minister and not this crap that is being talked about. If not, she won’t win.”.

De Barros refers to the names published in the Brazilian press as favorites, including that of the doctor Alexandre Padilha, former Minister of Health in the government of Dilma Rousseff. However, Lula seems adamant at the moment. “Ella It’s crazy,” she said, “to think that we have to indicate a team before the results. Forming a government is like preparing a national team, the best are chosen, those who are going to win the game”.

He then reiterated that unlike Bolsonaro, Brazilians know that “he is the guarantee of the country’s democratic exercise.” The PT later made it known that, in the event of Lula’s victory, the new fiscal rule will only depend on Congress and the situation of the public accounts. Yesterday, the former president also said that he will exempt from paying income tax those who earn less than 5,000 reais a month, about 1,000 dollars.

Jair Bolsonaro (REUTERS/Adriano Machado)

What would Bolsonaro do?

As to Bolsonarohe had said before the start of the electoral campaign that “the idea of ​​exceeding the spending ceiling exists” only to retrace his steps and declare that the fiscal responsibility is the “compass” of the government.

During his mandate, the spending ceiling has been exceeded several times for social benefits, multiplied in these last weeks of the campaign, and for emergency expenses during the pandemic. Bolsonaro has also not formally disclosed his tax proposal.

However, the Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes had given precise information before the election campaign, explicitly stating that “the roof is a symbol of austerity, but it needs adjustments”. For example, he defended the idea of ​​using privatizations to finance infrastructure and social programs without including them in the budget.

Furthermore, since its inception in 2019, the Bolsonaro government, which has replaced several ministers, has never changed the economy minister. On Sunday, the president stated in an interview with a YouTube channel that if he is re-elected, his economy minister will be confirmed.. Guedes, a student of the neoliberal school of Chicago and with international credibility – next week he will meet in Washington with representatives of banks and international investment funds to discuss the issue of the elections – leaves an economy with positive figures without achieving, however, an equitable distribution of income.

In fact, Brazil’s growth forecast for 2022 speaks of a GDP above 3%, unemployment has fallen below 9% for the first time after 7 years, while inflation will end 2022 at 5.7% , less than that of the European Union. Shortly before the first round, Guedes had commented on Lula’s possible victory with harsh words.

“Brazil faces its past. He doesn’t have time to get out of a ravine when a ghost immediately appears and takes over everything again. Brazil was a bankrupt country with bankrupt and indebted state companies. We entered 170,000 million reais (33,000 million dollars), adjusted the pension funds and negotiated investments worth 908,000 million reais (175,000 million dollars)”. Nevertheless, we must remember that the problem of hunger also grew exponentially along with informal work. After the pandemic, 33 million people, 15% of the population, live in conditions of severe food insecurity, according to data from the Brazilian Network for Research on Food and Nutrition Sovereignty and Security (PENSSAN).

Therefore, whoever reaches the presidency will have to face important economic challenges and, therefore, a clear planning would be necessary and, in addition, it would be fair that the voters know it, before going to the polls.

