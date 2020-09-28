“The Spies Who Loved Me” Promises Thrilling Romance With Poster Starring Eric And Yoo In Na

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Spies Who Loved Me” has unveiled its primary poster that includes Shinhwa’s Eric and Yoo In Na!

“The Spies Who Loved Me” is a suspenseful new romantic comedy a couple of girl who inadvertently will get caught up on the planet of espionage. Yoo In Na will star as Kang Ah Reum, a marriage gown designer who’s been married twice, to 2 husbands who each harbor many secrets and techniques. Eric will star as Kang Ah Reum’s first husband Jun Ji Hoon, an enthralling and unpredictable undercover agent who works for Interpol.

The brand new poster offers viewers a glimpse of the thrill of the chase as Jun Ji Hoon and Kang Ah Reum sit on the again of a motorbike whereas traversing the town by evening. Jun Ji Hoon shoots a charismatic look in the direction of the digicam, and a marriage veil flows dramatically behind Kang Ah Reum, giving her an alluring aura.

Viewers are already anticipating Eric’s transformation into Jun Ji Hoon, an Interpol spy going undercover as a journey photographer. Though expert as a marriage gown designer, Kang Ah Reum will additionally uncover a hidden expertise for espionage as effectively when she will get caught up in a spy struggle with her ex-husband and her company spy present husband Derek Hyun (performed by Im Joo Hwan).

The drama’s manufacturing group commented, “The poster reveals the hidden plot twist of the drama in an intriguing means. Eric and Yoo In Na’s synergy is displayed in a single image.” Elevating anticipation for the drama, they added, “It is going to be sizzling and electrifying, as a romantic spy drama must be.”

“The Spies Who Loved Me” premieres on October 21 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Eric in his earlier drama “Eccentric! Chef Moon” beneath:

