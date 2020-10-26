“The Spies Who Loved Me” Staff Praises Shinhwa’s Eric, Yoo In Na, And Im Joo Hwan For Their Teamwork Behind The Scenes

The stars of MBC’s new drama “The Spies Who Loved Me” are getting alongside nice behind the scenes!

“The Spies Who Loved Me” is a suspenseful romantic comedy a couple of girl who inadvertently will get caught up on the earth of espionage. Yoo In Na stars within the drama as Kang Ah Reum, a marriage gown designer who will get married twice—and by chance marries an undercover spy each occasions.

Shinhwa’s Eric performs Kang Ah Reum’s ex-husband Jun Ji Hoon, an enthralling and unpredictable undercover agent who works for Interpol, whereas Im Joo Hwan performs her present husband Derek Hyun, a very smart company spy with a aggressive streak.

The manufacturing employees of “The Spies Who Loved Me” raved concerning the three leads’ teamwork and chemistry, which has not solely been shining by means of within the drama, however has additionally been lighting up the set behind the scenes.

Releasing a set of enjoyable behind-the-scenes photographs from filming, the drama’s producers remarked, “The actors’ synergy and teamwork is wonderful, as is the skillful performing of the celebs, who’ve been tightly knitting collectively romance, espionage, motion, and even comedy. The worth of their teamwork will shine by means of much more with every new episode.”

They went on to tease, “[In this week’s episodes], the unpredictable espionage warfare of those three characters with hidden secrets and techniques will start in earnest. Please stay up for it.”

The subsequent episode of “The Spies Who Loved Me” will air on October 28 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Eric in his earlier drama “Eccentric! Chef Moon” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1)