The SpongeBob Film: Sponge On The Run Is Still Heading To Theaters, But Not How You’d Think

Just a little over a month in the past, it was reported that The Spongebob Film: Sponge on the Run was scrapping its theatrical launch in favor of heading to VOD in early 2021, after which making CBS All Entry its unique streaming residence in some unspecified time in the future after. Nevertheless, the Paramount Footage Canada Twitter web page revealed that Sponge on the Run will play in Canadian theaters beginning August 14. Folks in the USA, nonetheless, will nonetheless have to attend for the threequel to hit VOD subsequent yr to be able to watch it.