The sports agenda to see in 2022: Qatar World Cup, Winter Olympics, NBA, Formula 1 and everything you need to know

A very special year passed for the world of sports. Many competitions returned to their usual calendar after the impact caused by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. In that sense, there were three competitions that were postponed due to COVID-19 and that ended up being held in 2021. One of the most important events expected were the Tokyo Olympics which, after the uncertainty due to the global health crisis, were held in Japan without an audience at the sports venues and with the confirmation of a new generation of athletes who astonished the world.

Along the same lines, the two top soccer team tournaments crowned a couple of teams that had not been able to celebrate a title for a long time. The Eurocopa was for Italy, who beat England in Wembley thanks to the performance of players like the goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and other field footballers that coach Roberto Mancini knew how to put together in the same team. Church, Barella, Locatelli y Verratti joined the historical Azure What Insigne, Bonucci y Chiellini to raise the glass after 53 years of waiting.

Something similar happened with the Argentine team of Lionel Messi. In the Copa América that was played in Brazil, the Rosario star led the team led by Lionel Scaloni to the final against the locals. At mythical Maracanã stadium, and thanks to the goal of Ángel Di María, the Albiceleste he won his first major league championship in nearly three decades and celebrated with several appearances that confirmed his high level on the national team. Safety at the bow of Dibu Martínez, the sacrifice and the dynamics of Rodrigo De Paul, the strength of the duo Cuti Romero-Nicolás Otamendi were the high points of a consecrating performance.

Looking ahead to 2022, there is a contest that will attract all eyes. For the first time, the FIFA World Cup will not be played at the end of the European season. Due to the high temperatures, the World Cup in Qatar will be between November 21 and December 18. Another of the global milestones will take place at the beginning of the year: in February, the best winter athletes will compete in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China (February 4 to 20).

But there will also be a new edition of the finals of the NBA, the long-awaited new season of the Formula 1 that promises a new duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton – who has not yet confirmed his sporting continuity – after the confrontation they had with Red Bull and Mercedes. In addition, other sports world tournaments such as volleyball, field hockey, athletics, swimming and the attraction that always generates the definition of the NFL with the Super Bowl.

The Australian Open will be the first major competition for world tennis in 2022 (REUTERS / Loren Elliott)

JANUARY

1 al 9 – ATP Cup in Sydney, Australia

17-30 – Australian Open (tennis)

27 and 28 – Date 15 of the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

FEBRUARY

1 – Date 16 of the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022

3 – Start of the FIFA Club World Cup

4-20 – Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

12 – FIFA Club World Cup Final

13 – NFL Super Bowl 61 to be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

20 – NBA All Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the last Super Bowl thanks to legend Tom Brady (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

MARCH

18 to 20 – World Indoor Athletics in Belgrade, Serbia

20 – Start of the Formula 1 World Championship in Bahrain

24 – Date 17 of the South American Qualifiers and UEFA Repechage for the Qatar World Cup 2022

29 – Date 18 of the South American Qualifiers and definition of UEFA Repechage for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

MAYO

13-29 – World Water Sports Championships in Fukuoka, Japan

16 – Start of Roland Garros (tennis)

28 – UEFA Champions League final in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The Milwaukee Bucks were the last champions in the NBA Finals (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

JUNE

2 – Start of the NBA Finals

5 – Roland Garros Final (tennis)

27 – Start of Wimbledon (tennis)

JULY

1-17 – Women’s Field Hockey World Cup in Spain and the Netherlands

10 – Wimbledon Final (Tennis)

15-24 – World Outdoor Athletics Championships in Eugene, United States

AUGUST

26 – Start of the Men’s Volleyball World Cup in Russia

29 – Start of US Open (tennis)

Max Verstappen will seek to be the king of Formula 1 again (EFE / EPA / Ali Haide)



SEPTEMBER

9-11 – World Rugby Seven in Cape Town, South Africa

11 – Final del US Open (tenis)

23 – Start of the Women’s Basketball World Championship in Australia

23 – Start of the Women’s Volleyball World Cup in the Netherlands and Poland

OCTOBER

1 – Final of the Men’s Volleyball World Cup in Russia

3 – Final of the Women’s Basketball World Championship in Australia

8 – Start of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

1 to 15 – South American Games in Asunción, Paraguay

15 – Final of the Women’s Volleyball World Cup in the Netherlands and Poland

28 – Start of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England

29 – Final of the Copa Libertadores in Guayaquil, Ecuador

The World Cup in Qatar will kick off on November 21 (REUTERS / Ibraheem Al Omari)

NOVEMBER

6 – Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Final in Liverpool, England

20 – Closing of the Formula 1 World Championship in Abu Dhabi

21 – Start of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

22- Final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup in New Zealand

DECEMBER

18 – FIFA World Cup Final in Qatar

