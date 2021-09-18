The sports director of PSG denied the figures of Lionel Messi’s contract

Leonardo denied the amounts of Lionel Messi’s contract (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

Paris Saint Germain gave the great blow of the pass market by keeping Lionel Messi token, who left Barcelona as a true legend. As if that were not enough, before he had made noise with the hiring of footballers of the stature of the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, the Spanish Sergio Ramos, the Dutch Gerginio Wijnaldum and the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma

The Argentine’s name returned to the center of the scene after The team, on your cover today, filter the figures of the agreement with which he seduced the Rosario to move to the French capital. The newspaper maintains that it will pocket 110 million euros (approximately $ 130 million) of salary over three years.

The cover of L’Equipe

Given the significant uproar that was generated, it was Leonardo, PSG’s sports director, who was in charge of denying this information. “We cannot accept that this is on the front page of a newspaper like L’Equipe. It is unacceptable. It is completely wrong. I wanted to say it. I think it’s disrespectful and we didn’t like it. I don’t understand the moment. It really is far from the truth, in terms of duration and numbers. There are confidentiality clauses, but I can say that this is not the truth. The duration of the contract is two years. It is false, it is not like that and we did not like it ”, launched the Brazilian in dialogue with RMC Sport.

Lionel Messi could make his debut at the Parc des Princes this Sunday (REUTERS / Piroschka Van De Wouw)

The French newspaper, for its part, said that the final figure of the contract depends on the will and desire of the crack Rosario himself, since the last year of the bond that they sealed last month is optional. But according to the aforementioned media, Messi did not charge any premium for the transfer but if he remains in Parque de los Príncipes until the end of the 2023/24 season he will have a reward.

According to the Gallic newspaper, The flea He has a salary of 30 million euros ($ 35 million) per year, or 2.5 million euros per month net, for each of the three seasons. It is a salary similar to that charged by the Brazilian Neymar, who until now was the highest paid player in the club. Although to this net remuneration, Messi can add a loyalty bonus of 10 million euros (USD 12 million) in each of the last two seasons.

Also to his salary must be added the collective awards that are attributed to the squad led by Mauricio Pochettino in case of meeting the objectives set, such as recovering the Ligue 1 trophy or achieving the long-awaited consecration in the UEFA Champions League.

Messi, who can make his debut at the Parc des Princes this Sunday against Olympique Lyon, is positioned as the best paid player ahead of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, whose contract ends at the end of this season and has not wanted to renew it because everything indicates that he will go to Real Madrid.

L’Équipe also reported that Messi’s salary, one million euros out of 30, is paid with the PSG Fan Token cryptocurrency, as part of a sponsorship contract that the club has signed with a company dedicated to this type of currency. With this formula, PSG has managed to revalue its sponsorship contract with that company, as they help finance the signing of the six-time Ballon d’Or winner.

