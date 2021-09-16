The sports director of PSG told the behind the scenes of the signing of Lionel Messi

Sports director Leonardo told details of the landing of Lionel Messi (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

Paris Saint Germain was the great winner of the past market of passes when achieving the disembarkation of Lionel Messi, one of the best footballers in history. During this transfer window, he was also reinforced with other figures, such as the Moroccan Achraf Hakimi, the Spanish Sergio Ramos, the Portuguese Nuno Mendes, the Dutch Georginio Wijnaldum and the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma. He also managed to extend the bond of the Brazilian Neymar.

The sporting director Leonardo played a very important role within this story. In dialogue with Canal +, the Brazilian provided details of how the negotiations took place to sign the Argentine star, who yesterday made his debut in the Champions League with his new team in a 1 to 1 equality against Bruges in Belgium. It was the first game in which he played from the start with his friend Neymar and Frenchman Kylian Mbappé.

In the first place, the former footballer clarified that the talks with the Rosario environment began at the beginning of this year, when he could begin to negotiate as a free player since his link with Barcelona expired in June. “I can’t hide that we had contacts before. But it was always after January, when he was six months from the end of his contract. We never contacted Messi before January 2021, “he said.

Lionel Messi started for the first time in the duel against Bruges in Belgium (REUTERS / Piroschka Van De Wouw)

These words were not by chance. Leonardo took the opportunity to respond to Joan Laporta, president of the Catalan team, after publicly criticizing him a few weeks ago. “PSG disrespected Barcelona by speaking publicly about Messi. One player (Neymar, Leandro Paredes and Ángel Di María expressed their desire to play with the flea) may publicly wish the arrival of the best player in history, but not a club. Leonardo was wrong and he knows it, ”said the manager at that time.

Despite maintaining fluid communication with Lionel’s environment, the leader confessed that everything indicated that his future would be linked to the Barça cast, where he is considered one of the club’s greatest idols. “We thought his idea was to stay in Barcelona. He was clear that his desire was to stay and perhaps finish his career, “he outlined. The economic crisis that the Spanish team is going through completely changed the outlook for the Argentine.

“The desire to come that he showed motivated us a lot to do so. Imagine a player like Messi with the Paris Saint-Germain shirt …. It is something huge, very beautiful ”, concluded Leonardo.

So far the flea He played only two games with the Paris Saint Germain shirt. For the local tournament he played 24 minutes in the 2-0 victory against Stade Reims and was in the game and completed the 90 minutes in a 1 to 1 match against Bruges. Although the start of the French in the Champions League was not as expected (they make up Group A together with Manchester City of England and RB Leipzig of Germany), in Ligue 1 they are the comfortable leaders with 15 units, the product of five victories in equal number of presentations. His escort is Angers, with 11.

KEEP READING:

After the PSG draw, Pochettino explained what Messi, Neymar and Mbappé need to shine

The best memes left by PSG’s draw against Bruges for the Champions League: Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, the chosen ones

“They make PSG weaker”: the strict criticism of an English star to Messi, Neymar and Mbappé after the debut of the trident