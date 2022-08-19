“The squid game”: the creator revealed details of the plot of the second season

“The Squid Game” will return for a second season. (Netflix)

the squid game arrived almost without promotion Netlfix and immediately became a worldwide phenomenon. The South Korean series was created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, who managed to obtain countless awards and nominations with his fiction. In fact, it managed to become the first non-English language production to obtain an Emmy nomination for best drama and best actor (it achieved a total of 14 nominations).

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

With this endorsement behind, Hwang is fully in the production of what will be the second season. Let’s remember that the creator has been behind this story since 2009, when he already had the script in his hands and nobody wanted to bet on him. Meanwhile, he advanced to the specialized site The Hollywood Reporter some details of what we will see in the new installment.

Scene from the third episode of the first season of the South Korean series “Squid Game”. (EFE / Netflix)



“I wanted to make this show so that people would realize that the world is unfair and wonder why and where we can start to make changes” reflected the director and added: “I am not trying to say that capitalism is bad in itselfI just wanted to raise this question about what we can do to change our system to a fairer one.”

With the theme of competition and the need to generate money as a salvation, Hwang devised the plot of this series that captured the attention of millions of viewers around the world. In fact, the scriptwriter analyzes the current situation in the interview with the site and compares it with the moment in which he created this story: “ Ten years ago, people thought no one would join a Squid Game, but now people might want to because it’s so hard to get by.”

The director of “The Squid Game” Hwang Dong-hyuk. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

But everyone wants to know what will happen to Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the central character in the story of the squid game which ended in the middle of an imagined cliffhanger. And, of course, everyone is looking at the new story. “I would be completely lying if I said that I don’t feel any pressure because a lot of people are waiting for the second season, and the first one was too successful not to be pressured by it” be sincere Hwang and added: “Once I sit in front of my computer, I become part of the world I have created and I completely forget about the real world to which I belong.”

Without carrying spoilers, Hwang He stated what will happen to the character of Seong, who began the first season as a man who is at the bottom of the sea and who manages to win the jackpot at the cost of having gone through tremendous situations. “Naturally, there will be a flow of events leading up to the end of the season. Seong Gi-Hun is a completely new person at the end of the first season, so the second season will focus on what this new Gi-hun is going to do and how everything will develop around this version of the character. ”.

It is not yet known when the new season will premiere. (Netflix)



It is clear that we will see the same spirit of the first batch of episodes and this was confirmed by the creator in the interview: “The philosophies that I put into the first season naturally extend to the second season. Instead of trying to meet the expectations of the viewers, I just thought about the last moment when Gi-hun turned around to board the plane and thought about what he will do next.” It only remains to wait how the story will continue in the second season and who will be the new participants in this terrifying game.

KEEP READING:

Stranger Things: The Duffer brothers revealed how long the new episodes will last

Barbie movies have already arrived on Netflix: which ones can you see?

Robert De Niro will star in a new movie about the mafia in which he will play two characters