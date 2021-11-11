The Squid Recreation author unearths another finishing that can have utterly modified the way forward for the collection

The Squid Recreation collection turned into a overwhelming luck since its premiere. The extra other folks have reached the top of Season 1, the extra theories have emerged for a Season 2. Its author, Hwang Dong-hyuk, introduced some concepts of ways the collection may proceed and now he returns to let us know that Season 1 has a choice finishing that needed to be discarded to make a choice the only we all know lately.

Caution: SPOILERS of The Squid Recreation.

Hwang Dong-hyuk has printed to Leisure Weekly that the top of Season 1 used to be now not at all times so transparent. The selected finishing presentations us a Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) victorious and rich about to board a airplane to the USA. On the final second, the protagonist turns round and ends the collection. This finishing means that the protagonist does now not wish to surrender his revenge– Catch and punish the organizers of The Squid Recreation.

The author stated all the way through the interview that every other finishing used to be that Gi-hun embarked and traveled to the USA to be together with his daughter, thus attaining a closed and glad finishing. However I felt that this finishing despatched a complicated message and with which I used to be now not glad. “‘How did we get so far?’ and we could not resolution if Gi-hun were given at the airplane“, Dijo Hwang Dong-hyuk.

The truth is that the change finishing provides little play for a Season 2. Now we all know why they selected the finishing that we’ve got observed within the collection: Netflix not too long ago introduced that they’re already operating on the second one season. Will he have the ability to regain his throne after being surpassed by way of Arcane: League of Legends?