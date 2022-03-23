The stadium and schedule for the intercontinental final between Argentina and Italy were confirmed

Italy and Argentina, face to face at Wembley

A few hours before the definition of the South American and European Qualifiers, Argentina and Italy They already have a date, time and venue to face each other for the intercontinental cup that they will play for having been the last champions of the Copa América and the European Championship, respectively. While Albiceleste has already secured its ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Azure He still has his ticket pending, which he will look for in the playoff against Macedonia this Thursday.

From UEFA they confirmed that the Stadium Wembleywith capacity for 86,000 spectators, will be the scene of the so-called “Final”which will emulate the remembered Copa Artemio Franchi 1993 that took place in Mar del Plata between the champions of the Copa América 91 (Argentina) and Euro 92 (Denmark). This intercontinental of countries also took place for the first time in 1985, when France (Eurocopa 84 champion) beat Uruguay (Copa América 83 champion) 2-0 in Princes ParkParis. The meeting between Argentines and Italians will be on Wednesday, June 1, starting at 4:45 p.m. (Argentine time), at the legendary London stadium.

The city and date had already been scheduled, but neither the stadium nor the schedule had been confirmed until today. “Twenty-nine years after its last edition, the re-launch of this legendary football fixture is the result of the long-standing partnership between UEFA and CONMEBOL and will serve as a catalyst for the global development of football, uniting countries, continents and cultures. While showing fans around the world that football can be a force for good in turbulent times.”

Italy and Argentina faced each other for the last time in 2018 (Reuters)

The last time Argentina and Italy met was prior to the World Cup in Russia: that friendly (played at the Manchester City stadium) was favorable for the South Americans (2-0), due to goals from Éver Banega and Manuel Lanzini. The history marks that they crossed paths 15 times, with 4 victories albicelestes6 blue and 5 draws.

Argentina will receive this Friday, March 25 at the candy box (from 8:30 p.m.) to Venezuelafor the penultimate day of a South American qualifier that has him second, behind the leader Brazil, and will see him say goodbye on Tuesday 3/29 in Guayaquil, when he faces Ecuador.

Italy will receive this Thursday Macedoniain search of qualifying for the defining duel to seal his place in Qatar 2022. If he wins the day after tomorrow, he will clash with the winner of Portugal-Turkeyon Tuesday, March 29 (also as a local).

THE SALE OF TICKETS

Tickets can be obtained through the UEFA page starting this Thursday (from 2:00 p.m. European time). On a virtual first-come, first-served basis, seats will be awarded in four different categories at the following prices: £25 ($33), €40, £55 and £99 ($131). The latter includes access to the Wembley Club, premium lounge, complimentary drink and access to a bar with food facilities. Tickets will be delivered through the official UEFA Mobile Ticket app.

